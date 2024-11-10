Donald Trump wins Arizona and sweeps the 7 Swing States





Washington:

Donald Trump won Arizona on Saturday, completing the Republican victory in seven key states in the November 5 US presidential election. He kept the state and its 11 electoral votes in the Republican column after Democrat Joe Biden's victory in 2020.

Trump's victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris also marks the 78-year-old's second victory in Arizona since 2016.

According to the latest figures, Trump has so far received 312 electoral votes, well above the 270 needed to win the race for the White House. During his successful presidential campaign in 2016, he received 304 electoral votes.

US media declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 states, including the key states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election. He also won the battleground states of North Carolina and Nevada.

He won by wider margins than before, despite a criminal conviction and two indictments during his term.

In contrast, Harris, who replaced 81-year-old Biden as the Democratic nominee in July, stands at 226.

With the defeat of Kamala Harris by Donald Trump, Republican and Democratic presidents will alternate control of the White House for a fourth consecutive term, a level of interparty volatility not seen in the United States since the late 19th century.

Biden, who dropped out of the race due to age concerns, will meet with Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration, Donald Trump began assembling his second administration and named campaign manager Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff.

Wiles, 67, is the first woman to be appointed to a high-level position.

Other candidates who could find a place in Trump 2.0 include Elon Musk, the world's richest man who could get a job auditing government waste, former ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell, considered a front-runner for the job. post of Secretary of State and Robert F Kennedy. Jr, who Trump promised to play a “big role” in health care.

