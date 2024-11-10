Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Congress-JMM pitting OBC sub-castes, says PM Modi to Bokarorally





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Bokaro, Jharkhand on November 10, 2024.

Alleging that the Congress-JMM coalition wanted to divide OBCs by pitting sub-castes against each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 10, 2024) said at an election rally in Jharkhand ek rahoge toh safe rahoge (be united to be safe). Addressing the rally in Bokaro ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, Mr. Modi asserted that until there is unity among OBCs, tribals and Dalits, the Congress will continue to form governments at the Centre. Beware of the evil designs and conspiracies of the Congress-JMM. They can go to any lengths to seize power. The Congress has opposed the unity of SC, ST and OBC since Independence. Until there was no unity, the Congress continued to form governments at the Center and loot the nation, he said. More than 125 sub-castes are considered OBCs in the Chotanagpur region. The Congress-JMM wants to break the unity of the OBC by pitting the sub-castes against each other. I warn you, ek rahoge toh safe rahoge, he added. The Prime Minister also attacked the Congress and its allies for demanding restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress and its allies want to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir so that our soldiers face the fire of terrorism again, he said. Modi buried Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. For seven decades, Ambedkar's Constitution was not in force there, he said. It was the first time that the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister took oath in the name of the Indian Constitution and it was his tribute to Ambedkar, Mr. Modi said. He said a BJP-led government was needed in Jharkhand to chase away infiltrators and eradicate corruption. You want a handful of sand, they smuggle it, the Prime Minister said, attacking the JMM-led ruling coalition in the state. The recruitment mafia and paper leak mafia created by the JMM-led coalition will be sent to jail and those who played with the future of the youth will not be spared, he added.

