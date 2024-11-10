Politics
KADEM leads global debate on AI and women's rights in Istanbul
The 6th International Summit on Women and Justice, organized by the Association of Women and Democracy (KADEM), brought together world leaders, policymakers and experts to discuss the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and of gender justice. Themed Artificial Intelligence and Women, the summit examined the potential of AI to improve the well-being and opportunities of women, while addressing challenges arising from gender biases embedded in technology. The event continued for two days, November 8 and 9, at Hali University in Istanbul.
The opening ceremony on November 8 was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, First Lady Emine Erdoan, Minister of Family and Social Affairs Mahinur zdemir Gkta, as well as various state officials. Local and international speakers, including experts, academics and researchers, came together to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of women.
In his opening speech, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan reaffirmed his government's commitment to ending discrimination against women and promoting equal opportunities. He highlighted the importance of addressing the impact of digitalization and artificial intelligence on social justice, particularly for women. Erdoan reflected on the progress made in Trkiye over the past two decades, highlighting key achievements in social equality, and specifically highlighted the end of discrimination based on women's wearing of headscarves.
“In the past, whether a woman wore a headscarf or not was a reason for division and restriction. Today, however, Trkiye has become a country where everyone has the freedom to express themselves,” he said. -he declared.
Erdoan also expressed concerns about the growing influence of artificial intelligence, warning that AI could amplify existing biases, particularly against women. “Artificial intelligence systems, which are unfortunately still far from neutral, amplify existing prejudices, particularly against women. This is a problem that we must remedy, because we cannot allow AI to perpetuate discrimination,” he said.
He called for universal regulatory frameworks to prevent digital systems from reinforcing injustices, advocating for inclusive AI algorithms that would benefit all groups. “We must establish global standards that ensure that AI does not exclude certain groups and that it can be used in a way that benefits all humanity, without discrimination,” he insisted. .
Emine Erdoan attended the summit reception on the evening of the event. She warmly welcomed all the guests and expressed her gratitude to the organizers, thanking them for bringing together such a meaningful gathering.
In her speech, she emphasized: “Women are not just half of a gender, but half of humanity. Just like a bird cannot fly with one wing, a system that pushes women to the background cannot function properly. » She also praised KADEM's approach of addressing women's issues within the framework of justice, stressing that “justice is the foundation of peace, harmony and civilization.”
She also highlighted the role of women in science and technology, particularly in AI, emphasizing that “technology, unless combined with justice, cannot provide a bright future for humanity.” The First Lady also highlighted the importance of women's full representation in the field of AI, which is crucial to ensuring the technology is used ethically. She concluded by saying: “It is our responsibility to use the technology we develop for a right and noble purpose. »
The second day of the event, held on November 9, continued with informative panels and discussions on the intersection of AI and gender justice. Global leaders and experts came together to explore the potential of AI to drive positive change for women while addressing the challenges posed by gender bias in emerging technologies.
Mikheil Sarjveladze, Georgian Minister for Internally Displaced Persons, Labor, Health and Social Affairs, was among the prominent speakers on the panel on “Democratic Advocacy and Rights-Based Activism.” He highlighted the need to ensure that AI is developed ethically to avoid reinforcing gender bias. AI can be a positive force, but we must ensure that it does not perpetuate gender stereotypes or inequalities, Sarjveladze explained. He called for a balanced approach to AI technologies that promotes equity and inclusion across all sectors.
Fatmir Limani, Minister of Social Policy of North Macedonia, participated in the same panel and highlighted the crucial issue of access to justice, emphasizing that women and girls must have equal rights to a fair legal process. Access to justice is a fundamental human right, Limani said. We must eliminate cultural and legal barriers that prevent women from fully participating in legal systems.
Egyptian Minister Maya Morsy took the stage to discuss the importance of integrating women into decision-making processes, particularly in the context of the development of AI. Our language, our lives and our policies must reflect women's realities, Morsy said. She also noted that Egypt is one of the few countries in the Arab region to implement AI-supported laws against violence against women.
Maimouna Dieye, Minister of Family and Solidarity of Senegal, shared her views on how AI can create new opportunities for women in fields such as data science, computer engineering AI and healthcare. She highlighted the importance of providing inclusive education to help women acquire the skills needed for the digital economy. AI creates new job opportunities, but we must ensure that women are not left behind, Dieye said.
Tatjana Macura, Serbia's Minister of Gender Equality and Prevention of Violence against Women, spoke about the risks that AI poses in reinforcing gender bias, particularly in medical fields. When AI is used in medical diagnosis, it often favors male symptoms, neglecting women's specific health concerns, Macura explained. She highlighted the need for AI systems to be designed with gender in mind to avoid further marginalizing women.
The roundtables also highlighted the importance of increasing female representation in the fields of AI and technology. While only 22% of AI professionals are women, many of whom are in lower-level positions, Smeyye Erdoan Bayraktar, chair of the KADEM board, called for more actions to encourage female participation. women in these fields. We must work to create more opportunities for women in AI, she said, emphasizing that greater diversity in the technology sector is crucial to fostering innovation and equity.
Particular emphasis was placed on the genocide in Gaza during the summit. As President Erdoan mentioned in his opening speech, this focus was a key part of the summit theme. He condemned the attacks in Gaza as systematic violence against women and children and reaffirmed Trkiyes' commitment to supporting Palestinian civilians.
In a similar vein, the “media zone” of Hali University’s event space hosted discussions on “AI-Supported Genocide: Gaza,” with guests including law professor and activist Khaled A . Beydoun and documentary photographer Belal Khaled. The sessions explored the role of artificial intelligence in exacerbating and resolving such humanitarian crises.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/turkiye/istanbul/kadem-leads-global-discussion-on-ai-womens-rights-in-istanbul
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rita Ora pays tribute to Liam Payne at the MTV Awards
- China roads blocked by thousands of cyclists in night quest for dumplings. #China #BBCNews
- New research shows yoga stretching is effective for lower back pain: Shot
- My opinion | Can America and China become great again without fighting each other?
- All-South Jersey all-state girls tennis teams for 2024
- Shehbaz Sharif government eyes civil service reforms proposed by Imran Khan
- Jan. 6 rioters expect Trump to keep pardon promise
- Officially, Taspen pays Jokowi's ministers' pension money
- Winchester College Student signs professional cricket contract
- Weekend Sports Roundup Baileys net profit
- Imran Khan's release unlikely for now, says Fazlur Rehman
- Chinese driver rams car into crowd, killing 35 in rare attack BNN Bloomberg