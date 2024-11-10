KADEM leads global debate on AI and women's rights in Istanbul

The 6th International Summit on Women and Justice, organized by the Association of Women and Democracy (KADEM), brought together world leaders, policymakers and experts to discuss the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and of gender justice. Themed Artificial Intelligence and Women, the summit examined the potential of AI to improve the well-being and opportunities of women, while addressing challenges arising from gender biases embedded in technology. The event continued for two days, November 8 and 9, at Hali University in Istanbul.

The opening ceremony on November 8 was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, First Lady Emine Erdoan, Minister of Family and Social Affairs Mahinur zdemir Gkta, as well as various state officials. Local and international speakers, including experts, academics and researchers, came together to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of women.

In his opening speech, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan reaffirmed his government's commitment to ending discrimination against women and promoting equal opportunities. He highlighted the importance of addressing the impact of digitalization and artificial intelligence on social justice, particularly for women. Erdoan reflected on the progress made in Trkiye over the past two decades, highlighting key achievements in social equality, and specifically highlighted the end of discrimination based on women's wearing of headscarves.

“In the past, whether a woman wore a headscarf or not was a reason for division and restriction. Today, however, Trkiye has become a country where everyone has the freedom to express themselves,” he said. -he declared.

Erdoan also expressed concerns about the growing influence of artificial intelligence, warning that AI could amplify existing biases, particularly against women. “Artificial intelligence systems, which are unfortunately still far from neutral, amplify existing prejudices, particularly against women. This is a problem that we must remedy, because we cannot allow AI to perpetuate discrimination,” he said.

He called for universal regulatory frameworks to prevent digital systems from reinforcing injustices, advocating for inclusive AI algorithms that would benefit all groups. “We must establish global standards that ensure that AI does not exclude certain groups and that it can be used in a way that benefits all humanity, without discrimination,” he insisted. .





First Lady Emine Erdoan delivers a speech during the reception of the 6th International Summit on Women and Justice, Istanbul, Trkiye, November 8, 2024. (Photo AA)

Emine Erdoan attended the summit reception on the evening of the event. She warmly welcomed all the guests and expressed her gratitude to the organizers, thanking them for bringing together such a meaningful gathering.

In her speech, she emphasized: “Women are not just half of a gender, but half of humanity. Just like a bird cannot fly with one wing, a system that pushes women to the background cannot function properly. » She also praised KADEM's approach of addressing women's issues within the framework of justice, stressing that “justice is the foundation of peace, harmony and civilization.”

She also highlighted the role of women in science and technology, particularly in AI, emphasizing that “technology, unless combined with justice, cannot provide a bright future for humanity.” The First Lady also highlighted the importance of women's full representation in the field of AI, which is crucial to ensuring the technology is used ethically. She concluded by saying: “It is our responsibility to use the technology we develop for a right and noble purpose. »

The second day of the event, held on November 9, continued with informative panels and discussions on the intersection of AI and gender justice. Global leaders and experts came together to explore the potential of AI to drive positive change for women while addressing the challenges posed by gender bias in emerging technologies.

Mikheil Sarjveladze, Georgian Minister for Internally Displaced Persons, Labor, Health and Social Affairs, was among the prominent speakers on the panel on “Democratic Advocacy and Rights-Based Activism.” He highlighted the need to ensure that AI is developed ethically to avoid reinforcing gender bias. AI can be a positive force, but we must ensure that it does not perpetuate gender stereotypes or inequalities, Sarjveladze explained. He called for a balanced approach to AI technologies that promotes equity and inclusion across all sectors.

Fatmir Limani, Minister of Social Policy of North Macedonia, participated in the same panel and highlighted the crucial issue of access to justice, emphasizing that women and girls must have equal rights to a fair legal process. Access to justice is a fundamental human right, Limani said. We must eliminate cultural and legal barriers that prevent women from fully participating in legal systems.

Egyptian Minister Maya Morsy took the stage to discuss the importance of integrating women into decision-making processes, particularly in the context of the development of AI. Our language, our lives and our policies must reflect women's realities, Morsy said. She also noted that Egypt is one of the few countries in the Arab region to implement AI-supported laws against violence against women.

Maimouna Dieye, Minister of Family and Solidarity of Senegal, shared her views on how AI can create new opportunities for women in fields such as data science, computer engineering AI and healthcare. She highlighted the importance of providing inclusive education to help women acquire the skills needed for the digital economy. AI creates new job opportunities, but we must ensure that women are not left behind, Dieye said.

Tatjana Macura, Serbia's Minister of Gender Equality and Prevention of Violence against Women, spoke about the risks that AI poses in reinforcing gender bias, particularly in medical fields. When AI is used in medical diagnosis, it often favors male symptoms, neglecting women's specific health concerns, Macura explained. She highlighted the need for AI systems to be designed with gender in mind to avoid further marginalizing women.

The roundtables also highlighted the importance of increasing female representation in the fields of AI and technology. While only 22% of AI professionals are women, many of whom are in lower-level positions, Smeyye Erdoan Bayraktar, chair of the KADEM board, called for more actions to encourage female participation. women in these fields. We must work to create more opportunities for women in AI, she said, emphasizing that greater diversity in the technology sector is crucial to fostering innovation and equity.

Particular emphasis was placed on the genocide in Gaza during the summit. As President Erdoan mentioned in his opening speech, this focus was a key part of the summit theme. He condemned the attacks in Gaza as systematic violence against women and children and reaffirmed Trkiyes' commitment to supporting Palestinian civilians.

In a similar vein, the “media zone” of Hali University’s event space hosted discussions on “AI-Supported Genocide: Gaza,” with guests including law professor and activist Khaled A . Beydoun and documentary photographer Belal Khaled. The sessions explored the role of artificial intelligence in exacerbating and resolving such humanitarian crises.