Indonesian Prabowo and China's Xi Jinping discuss details





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto explained the content of the meeting between the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and president of China Xi Jinpingwhich discussed, among other things, the blue economy and the great dike. Discussions are expected to continue, particularly regarding developments in the “blue economy” sector, such as deepening maritime sectors ranging from energy to solar to fishing. On Saturday, November 9, 2024, the two leaders witnessed the signing of several G to G agreements in the areas of fresh coconut export, sustainable capture fisheries, blue economy, mineral resources, green minerals, water resources, funding nutritious food for school children. to maritime safety. “Some of the points conveyed by President Prabowo also received a positive response from President Xi Jinping, namely the cooperation which is a project of pride, namely the Jakarta-Bandung “high-speed train”, and “In the future, the President mentioned the “Great Wall”, which is a dam in North Java,” said Airlangga, Sunday, November 10, 2024. Furthermore, Airlangga also mentioned discussions regarding the development of the “Two Countries Twin Parks” region, which is the development of industrial zones in both countries. Various activities were also discussed, including further implementation of “local currency settlement” or LCS rather than “payment system”. Meanwhile, in the security sector, discussions took place which will be followed by the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries. Airlangga described that the meeting between the two heads of state went very well and with optimism. Current geopolitical conditions were also discussed, including the election of the Donald Trump as President of the United States. Regarding trade relations with the United States, according to Airlangga, Indonesia does not need to worry because it already has the “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” mechanism that has been signed. “And America understands that we have a close investment and trade relationship with China. So that's a fact, and we are part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with China in the Indo region. -Pacific and also a member of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), so America supports us,” Airlangga explained. Indonesia is currently in the process of joining the OECD, which is one of the milestones for the US economy. Therefore, Indonesia is a non-aligned country and therefore can cooperate with anyone, especially after the meeting in Beijing with Xi. Regarding financing nutritious food, Airlangga acknowledged that China supports the Indonesian government. Because the country has also implemented a nutritious food program, which is also included in the state budget. The Chinese government supports the free and nutritious food program launched by President Prabowo Subianto with the agreement reached on financing the “Indonesia Supplementary Food and School Feeding Program”. This was read during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Indonesia and the Chinese government, in the direct presence of the President. Prabowo and President Xi on Saturday, November 9, 2024. Source: Antara Editor's Pick: China supports Prabowo's free meal program, provides funding Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

