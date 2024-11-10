HIGH 10 | All the latest news from Waterstones Ballymena





Welcome to this week's news, reviews and latest books from the Waterstones Ballymena team! Top 10 best-selling books of the week 1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess by Jeff Kinney 2. Too Deep by Lee Child and Andrew Child 3. Diddly Squat: Home To Roost by Jeremy Clarkson 4. Guinness World Records 2025 5. Super Detective by David Walliams 6. Unchained by Boris Johnson 7. At the Right Time by Harold Good 8. I Haven't Been Completely Honest With You by Miranda Hart 9. The Red Bird Sings by Aoife Fitzpatrick 10. The Christmas Tree Farm by Laurie Gilmore Half price Released by Boris Johnson From Brexit to Covid and beyond, the former Prime Minister looks back on his turbulent tenure in this memoir of Westminster power politics. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover Hoover's touching novel about desires, lost loves, and second chances focuses on a brilliantly realized love triangle and how we must always live with the ghosts of the past. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess by Jeff Kinney Greg Heffley returns in a heartbreaking Wimpy Kid story, as the two halves of his extended family come together with wild consequences. Too Deep by Lee Child and Andrew Child Reacher finds himself held captive by a gang with very disturbing plans in this roller coaster thriller. Diddly Squat: Home To Roost by Jeremy Clarkson Even more hilarious farming agony for Jeremy Clarkson and his ramshackle farm business, as crops fail, animals rebel and petty bureaucracy continues to get in the way. Super Detective by David Walliams Budding young detective Dilly finds herself at the center of a real-life murder mystery overseas on an ocean liner in this gripping page-turner. Simply Jamie by Jamie Oliver Jamie offers a superb collection of mouth-watering recipes that focus on ease, accessibility and maximum flavor. Guinness World Records 2025 The 70th edition of Guinness World Records features all the usual fascinating facts and figures, plus special features that celebrate the history of rule-breaking. Saturday Story Time Our next Saturday story time session will be on Saturday, November 16 at 12 p.m. To celebrate Michael Rosen Day this week, we will read We're going bear hunting. There will be coloring afterwards! This is a completely free, no-reservation event. Science fiction and fantasy book club The next meeting of our Young Adult Book Club will take place on Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. We will discuss I Am Legend by Richard Matheson. We can't wait to see everyone there!

