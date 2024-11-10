Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi alleges conspiracy to break unity of backward classes





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress, accusing the party of trying to break the unity of Jharkhand's backward communities to get power. The Prime Minister, who was addressing a rally in Gumla ahead of the assembly elections in Jharkhand, advised the Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and Adivasi communities in the state to remain united, saying: “stay together and stay safe (They will stay safe if they stay united).” “The Congress knows that it was wiped out in Adivasi, OBC and Dalit majority areas because these communities came together…That is why the Congress royals are attacking the unity of our SC, Adivasi, ST and OBC,” PM Modi said. said. PM Modi also accused the Congress of trying to take away reservation from OBCs, SCs and STs in the country. “They (Congress) want to remove their reservation… The voice of all castes here will have power only if they remain united as Scheduled Tribes… Congress wants them all to fight together interior and weaken…”If you stay safe, you will stay safe.'…” PM Modi said. CONGRESS IGNORED RECOMMENDATIONS ON OBC QUOTAS At the rally in Jharkhand's Gumla, PM Modi also said that India's former Congress prime ministers had ignored reservation recommendations to the OBC community. “The Congress party has always opposed the OBC (Other Backward Classes) from the beginning. Kaka Saheb Kalelkar said in 1955 that the backward classes should be given reservation. Jawaharlal Nehru put the files on ice. In 1980, The Mandal Commission recommended that OBCs should be given reservation Indira Gandhi also put the matter in cold storage,” PM Modi said in Gumla. Prime Minister Modi also outlined the policies introduced by his government during a speech in Gumla and said that it was his regime that had given 27 per cent reservation to the backward classes in all central institutions of the country. “When my government came to power, it gave 27 per cent reservation to the backward classes in all central institutions. We also gave constitutional status to the Backward Classes Commission,” the Varanasi MP said. Earlier in the day, while speaking in Bokaro, PM Modi also accused the Congress of creating a division within the OBC by pitting one sub-caste against others. “Beware of the evil designs and conspiracies of the Congress-JMM. They may go to any lengths to grab power. The Congress has been an adversary of the unity of SC, ST and OBC since independence. Until there was no unity, the Congress continued to form governments at the Center and looted the nation,” he said. “More than 125 sub-castes are considered OBCs in Chotanagpur region. Congress-JMM wants to break OBC unity by pitting sub-castes against each other. I warn you 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge',” he added. THE BJP-led NDA alliance in Jharkhand seeks to regain power in the tribal-dominated state, while the JMM-led INDIA bloc is making efforts to secure a second term. Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are scheduled for November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. Published by: Lavanie Sudeep Published on: November 10, 2024

