Jharkhand Assembly Election: Hemant Soren govt looted Jharkhand, BJP won't spare corruption: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, accusing it of rampant corruption. Referring to the illegal mining scam in Jharkhand, the Prime Minister highlighted the recovery of large sums of money in the state, accusing the coalition of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress of looting the people. “The Soren government has looted Jharkhand. I assure you that once we form a government, we will fight in court to ensure that these corrupt individuals are punished most severely. The money that rightfully belongs to you will be used for your benefit and for the future of your children,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Bokaro, Jharkhand. Ripping into the JMM, PM Modi said, “Their (JMM) leaders are making billions of money from sand mining. From them, mountains of notes were discovered. Where do these notes come from? Isn't this your money? Isn't that the money that was stolen from you? » PM Modi also took a dig at the previous Congress-led government at the Centre, led by Sonia Gandhi and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. “From 2004 to 2014, the Congress government struggled to allocate even Rs 80,000 crore to Jharkhand over a decade. But after 2014, with your support, we provided over Rs 3 lakh crore to Jharkhand over the last ten years,” PM Modi said. . He reiterated the BJP-NDA’s commitment to the progress of the state, saying, “We have created Jharkhand and we will develop it. Those who were against the creation of this state will never work for its development. Addressing the election rally in Bokaro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to fight corruption in the state, particularly targeting NEET paper leaks and recruitment mafias. “We have one more goal in Jharkhand. The paper leak mafia and recruitment mafia created by the JMM Congress, which has tampered with the future of the youth, will be busted. Every one of them will be found and brought to justice. jail. I will destroy their plans,” PM Modi said. Assembly elections will be held in Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. Published by: Karishma Saurabh Kalita Published on: November 10, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/elections/assembly/story/hemant-soren-government-looted-jharkhand-mountain-of-cash-recovered-prime-minister-narendra-modi-big-charge-2631130-2024-11-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos