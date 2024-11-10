PM Modi to hold mega roadshow in Ranchi, Jhrakhand today | News from India





RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the state assembly elections.

Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma said Prime Minister Modi would hold a “historic” 3-km tour of Ranchi.

“PM Modi will take out a historic 3 km tour of Ranchi, where a large number of people are expected to turn up. It will be a historic moment,” Sarma told ANI.

Several senior BJP leaders will also participate in the roadshow.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi addressed the rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa on November 5, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP's manifesto for the polls in the Jharkhand assembly.

At his rally in Chaibasa, PM Modi said steps would be taken to end infiltration if a BJP-led government was formed in Jharkhand and laws would be framed to return usurped land to women tribal.

He also highlighted the party's slogan 'roti, beti aur maati' (bread, girls and land), saying people want the BJP-led NDA to come to power in the state elections. Assembly. “The entire Jharkhand today is saying, 'Roti, beti aur maati ki pukaar, Jharkhand me BJP-NDA sarkar'… When the BJP government was first formed, Atal Bihari Bajpayee was given the opportunity to Delhi to serve the nation, Jharkhand has been formed,” PM Modi said.

He accused the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of vote bank politics and endangering the identity of Jharkhand.

“JMM-Congress-RJD has endangered the identity of Jharkhand. The infiltrators are their biggest vote bank…The infiltrators are targeting tribal girls through lies, fraud and deception, they are marrying and grab the lands of the tribals. They are grabbing your – daughter, bread and land I assure you that as soon as the BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, all measures will be taken to stop the infiltrations. , Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi also accused the Congress and its allies of keeping the tribal community “poor and destitute” for long and reiterated the BJP's commitment to eradicating poverty in Jharkhand. He also accused the ruling JMM of disrespecting former chief minister Champai Soren, thereby highlighting the political unrest in the state.

“In the 1980s, when the Congress was in power in both Bihar and Delhi and Jharkhand was then part of Bihar – Gua Goli Kaand happened – the kind of barbarity that the British committed here, the Congress did the same with the blood of the tribes… The RJD leaders said that Jharkhand would be formed on their dead bodies… The RJD wanted to remove those who wanted to form Jharkhand, which is sitting on their laps, today the JMM is sitting in the lap of the RJD,” he said. .

He said the people of the region are keen to bring the BJP back to power in the state. “Kolhan is again ready to uproot the tyrannical JMM-Congress-RJD government. Everyone is saying that Kolhan is giving to create history…I am I am sure that BJP-NDA will form the government with more seats than 'at no other time in history,' he said.

“They (JMM) disrespected the son, pride of Kolhan – Champai Soren. The way they removed him from the post of CM by disrespecting him, the entire country saw it. It is a disrespect to all of Kolhan,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said he had closely observed the struggle of the poor and the biggest projects in the last 10 years were for the poor and 25 million people had been lifted out of poverty in the last decade.

“The BJP is committed to eradicating poverty from Jharkhand…The Congress and its allies have kept the Adivasi community in poverty and destitution for a long time. The JMM-Congress-RJD has endangered the identity of the Jharkhand. A conspiracy is underway to change the identity, demography of Jharkhand The infiltrators have become the hallmark of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. Congress are fabricating fake documents about infiltrators…Infiltrators are targeting tribal girls,” he said.

“They are taking away your daughter, your bread and your land… We are going to pass a law to register land in the name of tribal girls… They have found another way – they are declaring schools, colleges and universities as minority institutions – this ends reservations for Dalits, Tribals and OBCs in these institutions,” he added.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.

A total of 2.6 crore voters, including 1.31 crore male voters, 1.29 crore female voters, 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters, are eligible to vote .

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, the BJP 25 and the Congress 16. In 2014, the BJP won 37 seats, the JMM 19 and the Congress only got only 6 seats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-to-hold-mega-roadshow-in-jhrakhands-ranchi-today/articleshow/115134955.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos