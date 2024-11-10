PTI workers take oath to secure Khan's release





SWABI:

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday made PTI workers take a solemn oath that they would not budge in their struggle until the release of their jailed leader Imran Khan.

“I swear that I will not return until PTI founder Imran Khan is released. Whatever the consequences, even if it costs us our lives, our struggle will continue until we get Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom),” Gandapur said in a fiery speech. during a huge PTI rally near the Swabi Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad highway.

The chief minister further said that true freedom requires sacrifice. “Our ancestors gave their lives for an independent state, and now we are fighting for true freedom,” he said. “This month, Imran Khan will give a call to protest and we will all respond to it. We will not come back until he is released. We are not afraid of going to jail,” he added.

Rumors are circulating that the PTI is in the midst of a breakup due to an ongoing bitter struggle within

the party. Gandapur, however, sought to dismiss reports of infighting, saying all decisions are taken by Imran Khan and everyone abides by them without ifs or buts.

PTI leaders and workers have been facing the government's wrath since the May 9, 2023 attacks on the country's security installations. Gandapur accused the federal government of ruthlessly oppressing PTI supporters. “We must respect our mothers and our sisters,” he said in a threatening tone to the ruling federal parties that what goes around comes around.

The chief minister revealed that the incarcerated party founder would give a call for protest in November and “everyone will heed his call. We will not return until our leader is released.” He said they would not move or relent in their protest, even if it cost them their lives or their freedom. He appealed to all PTI supporters to prepare for the protest. Gandapur, who is also a trusted aide of Imran Khan, also mocked the dynastic politics that pushed the country to the brink of economic and social ruin. “PTI is not a dynastic party, it is a people's party. We will fight and die for our rights. We will wrest true freedom from the relentless hands of tyrants,” he warned.

Addressing PTI supporters, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Umar Ayub Khan said everyone would submit to the orders of the party founder. “Prime Minister Ali Amin, you will announce his orders today. Everyone must start preparing from today for our leader's call,” he added.

Another PTI leader, Hamad Azhar, decried the unprecedented oppression of party leaders and workers in the country over the past two years. “We have never seen such atrocities in this country. Our patience is running out, and now we will move forward. We will follow the announcement made by the chief minister,” he added.

Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, PTI president, denounced “blatant and brazen” rigging in the February 2024 general elections. “Today’s rally is against Swabi’s mandate thieves,” he said. he declared, referring to those who won elections through rigging. The party claims it was not given a level playing field in the election, but it still defied all odds and won the vote with an overwhelming majority that ultimately gave it been stolen.

Parliament recently amended the Constitution to give the government more power in appointing top judges, a move that opposition parties, particularly the PTI, called an attempt to erode the independence of the judiciary. “Their constitutional amendments will be struck down by the Supreme Court,” Gohar said, referring to the possible outcome of legal challenges to the 26th constitutional amendment.

PTI supporters on social media celebrated Donald Trump's election, believing he might pressure Pakistan to release Imran Khan. This triggered a backlash from federal government officials who mocked the PTI for seeking help from the same US it had accused of toppling the Imran Khan government.

“PTI is not seeking help from any country, including the US,” Gohar said. “More than 200 cases have been filed against the PTI founder, but these politically motivated cases cannot diminish the love that people have in their hearts for him,” he added. “Imran Khan will be released whatever the circumstances,” he said while pinning his hopes on the courts.

