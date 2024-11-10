Workshop in Nusukan When purchasing goods from street vendors, Respati expresses commitment during the first 100 days of work JOGLOSEMAR NEWS





SOLO, JOGLOSÉMARNEWS.COM — A meatball cart passing along Jalan Singosari, Nusukan, Solo was suddenly stopped by Solo Mayoral Candidate Number 2 Respati Ardi on Friday (08/11/2024). After stopping, Respati Ardi then ordered dozens of portions of meatballs to be distributed to Nusukan residents who were attending a workshop and gathering in front of a house. Giyatno, a meatball seller, said he had just gone out to sell and was happy to be hired by Respati Ardi. Thank goodness I happened to pass by and was bought by Mr. Respati. “Always success for Mr. Respati,” Giyatno said happily. Not only were the meatballs purchased by Respati Ardi, but the packaged rice seller was also happy as his merchandise was purchased and distributed to residents. He was very happy, he was selling milkfish rice and tea drinks, iced tea. “I hope the town of Solo will be better run by Mas Respati,” said Syaifah, a middle-aged woman selling packaged rice. During the workshop, Respati Ardi presented himself as a candidate for the position of mayor of Solo number 2, paired with the Chancellor of the University of Surakarta (UNSA), Astrid Widayani, as a candidate for the position of deputy mayor . Apart from this, the Chairman of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (HIPMI) also said that he was instructed by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo and the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Gibran Rakabuming Raka Bumi to ensure that aid would continue to be available to the community. Pak Jokowi and Mas Gibran tasked me with ensuring that PKH, KIS, KIP, PIP and RTLH assistance remained in the community. And of course, all this can be done with the support of all of you, fathers and mothers, said Respati Ardi. Respati also explained that besides the Posyandu Plus program, there would also be incentives for Posyandu cadres and PKK cadres. “I have a Posyandu Plus program, where we will introduce psychologists at every Posyandu activity to address mental health,” Respati continued. In addition to passing pension and old age security funds to RT/RW administrators, Respati Ardi also revealed that if he becomes mayor of Solo, for the first 100 days he will have an office in the village. “So if RT/RW administrators have received a lot of complaints from their residents, they can meet me directly at the subdistrict, so that if there is a problem, it can be resolved quickly,” explained Respati Ardi . Regarding micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Respati Ardi explained that the MSME Center program will provide capital assistance and sales assistance in the form of goods and not cash. At the same time, those who are already selling will be helped with promotions, so that their sales are better known and sell well, he explained. Hopefully, Mbak Astrid and I will have the opportunity to improve the well-being of society. I pray that all the fathers and mothers here will be healthy, stay young and have their debts repaid. The Respati Ardi prayer was echoed by the Nusukan residents present. During the workshop, Respati Ardi also received a number of suggestions, contributions and aspirations from the community. Besides closing with a group photo, the workshop then continued by eating meatballs and rice wraps with the residents. Prihatsari

