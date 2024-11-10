Prabowo meets Xi Jinping and China funds free nutritious meal program





BEIJING, investor.id – President Xi Jinping declared the Chinese government's full commitment to supporting Indonesia led by President Prabowo Subianto. This was stated by Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Saturday (09/11/2024). As a concrete measure, funding for the program was agreed Supplementary Food and School Feeding Program in Indonesiawhich aims to support the free nutritious meals program in Indonesia. “China believes that under the strong leadership of Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia will continue to adhere to the path of independent development,” Xi Jinping said, reported by Antara. Xi Jinping also stressed his belief that President Prabowo will continue to lead Indonesia toward national prosperity and modernization. He also appreciated the transition of the Indonesian government which went smoothly and opened a new chapter in the country's development. Xi Jinping believes Prabowo's first state visit to China reflects the importance of relations between the two countries. “After the inauguration, you paid your first state visit to China, fulfilling your promise to come to Beijing,” Xi Jinping said at the meeting. On this occasion, President Prabowo emphasized that Indonesia and China are two major developing countries with large economies that support each other in their efforts to strive for national development. “The two countries always understand and support each other,” he said. This meeting resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (Memorandum of Understanding/MoU) between the Indonesian and Chinese governments, which both presidents witnessed directly. In addition to funding the free nutritious meals program, the MoU covers seven other areas of cooperation. The seven collaborations are protocols on phytosanitary requirements for the export of fresh coconut fruits from Indonesia to China, technical cooperation guidelines to promote sustainable capture fisheries, blue economy cooperation , cooperation in the management of green mineral natural resources and water resources, cooperation on quality conformity assessment. standards and strengthening cooperation in maritime security. This MoU was signed by a number of Indonesian ministers, including Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia, and Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono. During the meeting between President Prabowo and Xi Jinping, the two countries also agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoC) regarding maritime security, which is expected to strengthen cooperation between Indonesia and China in maintaining security. regional security and stability. Editor: Jahari Mahardhika

