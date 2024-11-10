Remembrance Sunday commemorations in pictures – as King leads event at Whitehall Cenotaph | UK News





The King led the national Remembrance Sunday commemorations by laying a wreath at the Cenotaph during two minutes of silence. Charleswho is still undergoing treatment for cancer, paid his respects without the Queen, who did not attend the events in central London due to a lung infection. He appeared alongside his son Prince William and his daughter-in-law, Kate, Princess of Wales, who made back-to-back public engagements for the first time this year after completing cancer treatment. Sunday was the King's third memorial service as monarch. Picture:

King Charles at the Cenotaph on Sunday. Photo: PA



Picture:

The king is waiting to lay down his crown. Photo: PA



Picture:

King Charles III lays down his crown. Photo: PA



Picture:

Catherine, Princess of Wales, on the balcony. Photo: PA



Picture:

The Prince of Wales at the Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: PA



Picture:

The Princess of Wales (left) and the Duchess of Edinburgh look on from the balcony. Photo: PA



Picture:

Members of the royal family stand in front of the cenotaph. Photo: PA



Picture:

The view from above of the cenotaph. Photo: PA



Queen Camilla's crown, which featured a handwritten tribute, was laid at the Cenotaph on her behalf by her equerry, Major Ollie Plunket, of the Rifles. The Royal British Legion parade along Whitehall brought together 10,000 veterans from 326 different armed forces and civilian organisations. Similar commemorative events took place in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as smaller towns. Politicians from all four UK countries laid wreaths in capitals, while veterans and their families also gathered for events in Portsmouth, the venue for this year's D-Day anniversary commemorations , and at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. An overwhelming sense of family and duty as royals and veterans reunite As you watch the crowds gathering along Whitehall, near the Cenotaph, the feeling of family is overwhelming. For the military and for the monarchy, it is a time of year when they all come together. The royal family would not have wanted us to dwell on their presence, but in a year when the health of the King and Princess of Wales cast doubt on what they would or could not do, the appearance of both was significant. The presence of the princess was particularly striking, as she gradually returned to work. Before this weekend, we were regularly informed that she would do everything she could to be here. Not because she feels she needs to be seen for herself, but to refocus attention on those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to support her family. While the Queen was asked to rest at home due to a chest infection, the joint appearance and support of the Prince and Princess of Wales was even more important to the King, who despite continuing to his treatment against cancer, continues to fulfill its functions. Having watched his mother for so many years and now doing so himself as monarch, he will consider laying the crown at the foot of the Cenotaph on behalf of the nation as one of his most important responsibilities , a responsibility not to be missed. As the ex-servicemen paraded past the cenotaph, there was applause. The somber moment of reflection was replaced by the crowd's desire to recognize and celebrate their service. Remembrance Sunday is a day when you observe those who served together and shared so much, enjoying the company of others in happier times. It is also a day when members of the royal family come together, when their personal struggles are of no consequence to them – and where their duty comes first as they reaffirm their commitment to the armed forces. Picture:

Veterans in Portsmouth on Sunday. Photo: PA



Picture:

Brigadier Simon Bell lays a wreath at the National Memorial Arboretum. Photo: PA



Picture:

People gather at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Photo: PA



Picture:

Veterans take part in commemorative events in central London on Sunday. Photo: PA



Picture:

Young Ukrainian residents of Edinburgh lay their wreaths outside the city's chambers. Photo: PA



Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and eight of his predecessors, filled the streets and watched as the country fell silent at 11am. Past leaders have included Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Lord Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major. Kemi Badenoch, the new leader of the Conservative Party, also laid a wreath alongside the Prime Minister. Picture:

Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch laid wreaths on Sunday. Photo: PA



Picture:

Lord Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major. Photo: PA



Picture:

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA



On Saturday evening, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Remembrance Day at the Royal Albert Hall, alongside the King. A few hours earlier, Buckingham Palace had announced Queen Camilla would not be present one or other of the Remembrance events. It is understood there is no cause for concern but doctors did not want to hinder his recovery or put anyone else at risk. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





0:44

Princess of Wales at Remembrance Sunday

Picture:

The Princess of Wales looks on. Photo: AP



Picture:

Members of the RAF Pipes and Drums group in Edinburgh. Photo: PA



Picture:

Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill lays a wreath at Belfast City Hall. Photo: PA



This year marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings of World War II and the 25th anniversary of the end of the war in Kosovo. It also marks the 75th anniversary of NATO and the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale between the United Kingdom and France.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/king-charles-leads-remembrance-sunday-commemorations-at-the-cenotaph-without-queen-camilla-13251855 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos