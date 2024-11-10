Spotlight on foreign media as President Prabowo meets Xi Jinping in China





KOMPAS.com – President Prabowo Subianto visited China in his first foreign visit as Indonesian head of state on Saturday (09/11/2024). Prabowo is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during his state visit. He previously visited China last April as Indonesia's president-elect. The meeting between Prabowo and Xi Jinping attracted the attention of many foreign media who reported on the overseas visit. So, what are foreign media saying about President Prabowo's visit to China to meet Xi Jinping? Also read: Prabowo, Black Peci and the symbols of nationalism during diplomatic visits

1. President Prabowo's first foreign trip Anadolu Ajansi reported on the meeting with Xi Jinping in an article titled “Indonesian President Prabowo visits China on first overseas trip“. Prabowo reportedly arrived in China for his first foreign trip since his inauguration last month. Prabowo is expected to be abroad for two weeks, including the United States, Brazil and Peru. Turkish media also reported that Prabowo is expected to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London. He might also visit Middle Eastern countries. Prabowo visited China at the invitation of Xi Jinping's government. The two men discussed bilateral issues between the two countries as well as regional and international issues. 2. Relations between Indonesia and China AP News reported the meeting between Prabowo and Xi Jinping in the newspapers”New Indonesian President Subianto heads to China for first overseas trip“. Media reported that Prabowo promised Xi Jinping that he would maintain close relations between Indonesia and China. Because China is Indonesia's largest trading partner and one of Indonesia's largest foreign investors. It was also stated that Indonesia had economic relations with China which developed rapidly under the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). China has become the largest trading partner in various national development projects. Indonesia would be relatively neutral in the case of the territorial dispute in the South China Sea between China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei. Indonesia is not involved in the dispute but its territorial claims overlap with Indonesia's exclusive economic zone. Also read: Ukraine launches stamps with Prabowo's photo 3. The agreement reached by Prabowo and Xi Jinping Reuters reported the meeting between Prabowo and Xi Jinping with the headline “China and Indonesia sign several cooperation agreements“. Prabowo and Xi Jinping reportedly signed a cooperation agreement and investment agreement worth more than 10 billion US dollars (156.54 trillion rupiah). The aim is to increase the partnership between the two countries. The agreements agreed cover water conservation, maritime resources and mining. Cooperation was also agreed in the areas of poverty alleviation, medicine, grain cultivation and the fishing industry. The meeting between Prabowo and Xi Jinping would confirm Jakarta's commitment to relations with Beijing. Indonesia also wants to strengthen coordination and become a closer strategic partner with China. Also read: It's not the United States, but China that is the destination of Prabowo's first visit as president



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/tren/read/2024/11/10/133000065/sorotan-media-asing-saat-presiden-prabowo-temui-xi-jinping-di-china%3Fpage%3Dall

