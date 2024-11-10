Ek rahoge to safe rahoge: PM Modi accuses JMM-Cong of dividing OBCs. Latest news India





November 10, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. IST The Congress has been against unity of SC, ST and OBC since Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Jharkhand's Bokaro. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday continued his attack on the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, accusing it of dividing the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) against each other. “Beware of the evil designs and conspiracies of the Congress-JMM. They may go to any lengths to grab power. The Congress has been an adversary of the unity of SC, ST and OBC since independence. Until there was no unity, the Congress continued to form governments at the Center and looted the nation,” Modi quoted the PTI as saying at a rally. election in Bokaro, Jharkhand. ALSO READ: Ghuspaithiya Bandhan, Mafia Ka Ghulam: PM Modi denounces INDIA's blockade in Jharkhand Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Bokaro district, Jharkhand. (PTI) “More than 125 sub-castes are considered OBCs in Chotanagpur region. Congress-JMM wants to break OBC unity by pitting sub-castes against each other. I warn you 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge',” added the Prime Minister. JMM-led coalition lays red carpet for infiltrators (Shah) The Prime Minister's attack comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the JMM-led coalition of rolling out the red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators. The JMM-led coalition has rolled out the red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators moving into Jharkhand and grabbing tribal lands, youth employment and indulging in anti-national activities. Let the BJP regime form. They will be expelled and no birds will be allowed to cross the border,” Shah said while addressing a rally at Potka in East Singhbhum district. The minister also accused the Congress and the JMM of spreading lies that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) claimed tribal rights, making it clear that the saffron party would put tribals outside its ambit. Elections for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the JMM won 30 seats, the BJP 25 and the Congress 16. In 2014, the BJP won 37 seats, the JMM 19 and the Congress got only 6 seats . Get current updates on… See more

