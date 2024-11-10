Ansy Lema “criticized” by Internet users because Jokowi’s boost does not maximize NTT’s development



Kupang, Vox NTT – The post of NTT gubernatorial candidate Ansy Lema, who said that former Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi was not doing enough to develop NTT province, was widely discussed by netizens . A TikTok account belonging to KoranNtt.com received various reactions from netizens.

The short video posted online on November 8, 2024 was watched by 250,000 people, with 11,000 likes and around 1,200 comments. The majority of netizens regretted the statement by PDIP cadre Ansy Lema because “what he said was not in line with Jokowi's love for the people of NTT.” The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, during his 10 years in office, even paid very close attention to the people of NTT. Jokowi built a lot of things during his tenure as NTT president, about 7 dams, food estates and tourist attractions as well as town planning. Netizens think Ansy Lema went too far and made a big mistake by elbowing Jokowi. The account @Laki – Laki Hitam wrote: “Big fan, but if you offend him, I'm sorry, I'll just choose another one. Greetings, Mr. Ansi Lema, for showing me the original character.” Another netizen, @AulinJKV7 wrote: “Okay, don't vote for Ansi Lema, even if your heart really wants to vote for him. » Many netizens claim to really like Jokowi, like the account @Yami Sukehiro, writing “Ansi Lema The End. Jokowi the best. “Beta lives and dies Jokowi. “Beta really felt the real proof that he is at NTT,” said the @Dimas Muzakir account. Other Internet users regretted Ansy Lema's comments. As the @AGUS EMANK BEDA account wrote, “Mr. Ansy, why did you say that wrong, don't push NTT and wake up Mr. Jokowi… Wow, that's wrong, NTT people really like Jokowi. You can get 16 percent, sir. The account @bastiantutu5 wrote: “Jokowi, you touch, the game is over baby.” And another netizen account @Echa commented: “Oh, sorry if I mentioned Mr. Jokowi, I'm sorry, we just chose someone else.” “My choice has changed… Yesterday, my husband urged me to choose Ansy, but after reading this news, I changed it. Jokowi left too much impression on our hearts, Mr. Ansy,” wrote the @Bertin Atu account. Earlier, during the debate on the second session of the NTT gubernatorial election last week, number 1 gubernatorial candidate Ansy Lema, supported by the PDIP, said that former Indonesian President Jokowi had organized the Labuan Bajo tourist area, but that it was not optimal because it did not build supporting economic facilities. [*]

