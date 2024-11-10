Erdoan calls for national unity to honor Atatürk's legacy





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan called for national unity on the 86th anniversary of the death of the founder of the modern Trkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, calling on all segments of society to come together and strengthen the cohesion of the Trkiye. Let us face and overcome the threats facing us together to leave the legacy of a great and powerful Trkiye for generations to come, Erdoan said in his speech to the Atatrk Supreme Council for Culture, Language and History , where it also inaugurated its newly built headquarters. in the capital Ankara on November 10. The most authentic way to honor Atatürk's legacy is to serve the country and the values ​​put forward for the nation, Erdoan noted. “Any action aimed at breaking the unity of this nation, for whatever reason, is a betrayal of Kemal,” he expressed, promising continued commitment to building a strong, secure and peaceful Trkiye. Reflecting on Atatürk's influence, Erdoan said that if Atatrk had lived another decade, the nation would likely be in an even more advanced state. He expressed optimism that the nation will leave behind the divisive conflicts and painful memories of the past, letting them rest on the dusty shelves of history. What we need now is an unwavering commitment to our unity, brotherhood and solidarity as a nation. Regarding Trkiye's fight against terrorism, Erdoan stressed that efforts to eliminate the PKK were reaching their final stage. In the coming period, we will complete the remaining ties in the security zone we have established along our borders, thereby cutting all ties between terrorist organizations and our country, he affirmed. In doing so, we will dismantle the 40-year-old strategy of imperialist powers who have sought to dictate our political and economic path through terrorist groups, he added. His remarks came hours after he attended the official state ceremony commemorating Atatrk. Erdoan wrote a message in the memorial's official ledger, saying: “We devote all our efforts to uplifting, strengthening and expanding the Republic of Trkiye, which you and our martyrs entrusted to us, ensuring that it prospers in stability and security despite the crises that surround us.

