The 2024 election of Donald Trump and the prospects for corruption, by Rachel Maddow





It was at least an insult to historians.

As each administration changes, C-SPAN conducts an extensive survey of presidential scholars, asking them to rank each commander in chief on ten aspects of leadership. The 2021 survey, released less than six months after the Jan. 6 mob attack on Congress, ranks Donald Trump among the worst presidents in U.S. history. Never before had a modern president seen his name among the dregs among irresponsible and forgotten Whigs (poor William Henry Harrison's term lasted only thirty-two days) and impeached scoundrels like Andrew Johnson.

Given the shocking and violent end to Trump's first term, this rushed and searing judgment in 2021 was no surprise. The following year, Siena College's survey of presidential scholars also ranked Trump among the worst presidents of all time. During last June's debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, Biden cited another academic survey, the 2024 Presidential Greatness Project, in which one hundred and fifty-four scholars and historians ranked Trump dead last, even behind James Buchanan, whose disastrous presidency dragged the nation into bloodshed. mouth of the civil war.

Two hundred and forty-eight years is a long time for a constitutional republic, and throughout that time we've had our share of stinkers in the Oval Office. Yet when hundreds of experts in multiple surveys place a man in contention for the title of worst president in the nation's history, it speaks volumes about our respect for expertise that we have decided to give another chance to this man.

Even though history hasn't been a guide for voters in this election, it can still provide some clues about what's in store for them next: In short, watch your wallet. If history is any guide, it might be helpful to remember that America's most ambitious and accomplished demagogues have also all been crooks.

In 1939, the U.S. Department of Justice sent prosecutors to Louisiana to clean up Huey Long's political machine, which was still churning four years after Long's murder. Part of Long's legacy in the state was a magnificent scam in Louisiana known as the hot oil scam. Long's puppet governor and the fundraiser who used to collect cash bribes from state contractors each took a personal financial share of every barrel of unofficial (called hot) oil produced in the state.

A middleman testified to sending a package of forty-eight thousand dollars in thousand-dollar bills to Long's bribe collector by express mail. The governor admitted that during his term alone, he pocketed almost five hundred thousand dollars (over ten million dollars today). The governor and the fundraiser went to prison, but the judge hearing the hot oil case expressed doubts about whether the lower-level officials who were forcibly drafted into the project really had a choice. It's common knowledge that the state of Louisiana was more or less under a dictatorship, he said.

If there was a rival to Long's oratory and demagogic power in the 1930s, it was Father Charles E. Coughlin, whose tens of millions of weekly radio listeners were treated to his frequent harangues against the dirty gold standard, which he attributed to Jews and communists. Coughlin instead preached the virtues of what he called Gentile money.

Although Coughlin never betrayed any personal interest in this line of pseudo-theological monetary invective, a 1934 U.S. Treasury audit revealed that, alongside entities like Manhattan's Chase National Bank, one of the largest money holders in the United States was a bachelor. secretary at Royal Oak, Michigan: Miss Amy Collins. Collins turned out to be Coughlins' secretary.

Coughlin's office quickly issued a letter on Collins' behalf, insisting that the purchase of the half-million ounces of silver was his own idea, pursued on his own initiative, and that neither Father Coughlin nor any other officer, except myself, had anything to do with it. .

One of the underrated demagogues of the second half of the 20th century was Vice President Spiro Agnew, whose meteoric rise from local Maryland politics to the White House was aided more than anything by admiration, among Nixon's advisers, for his incessant invective against demonstrators and civil rights groups. As Nixon's vice president, Agnew developed his own national zeal by exerting his rhetorical fire on the press and, when he came under criminal investigation, the justice system.

In 1973, Agnew, faced with the prospect of a forty-count indictment, was allowed to plead nolo pretend to a single count and escaped all other charges in exchange for his resignation. Because Agnews' count was a tax-related charge, it is sometimes forgotten that the statement of particulars against him described not run-of-the-mill tax manipulation, but the sitting vice president of the United States literally taking full envelopes cash in the bank. White House and stores them in his office.

In our time, Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation has done more than anyone, anywhere, to remind us that authoritarian rule always involves theft. Three years ago, as Navalny voluntarily returned to Russia after surviving an assassination attempt, he released a film called Putin Palace, revealing evidence that the Russian leader had a billion-dollar secret hideout on the Black Sea, which Navalny called the biggest bribe in history. (The Kremlin has denied that the palace belongs to Putin.)

After Navalny's death in a Russian Arctic prison earlier this year, his foundation released a follow-up video, which showed hidden camera footage from inside the palace, including luxurious rooms, a gaudy chapel and a dirty construction trailer used by workers. on the site. On a wall above a filthy toilet, someone had scrawled: Lyokha [Alexei]you were right!

