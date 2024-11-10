Jharkhand elections: Lalu Yadav asks who is Narendra Modi? Promise to uproot BJP in Assembly polls





Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged people to “dump the BJP” in Jharkhand. “Who is Narendra Modi?” asked Lalu Yadav, assuring that the INDIA bloc, of which the RJD is a part, was united. The former chief minister of Bihar, while Addressing an election rally in Koderma district of Jharkhand, also claimed that India's opposition bloc will uproot the BJP from the tribal state in the upcoming assembly elections. “INDIA bloc is united and everyone remembers the alliance. There is nothing called Narendra Modi. Who is Narendra Modi? I urge you to vote for RJD candidate Subhash Yadav. You must reject BJP”, said Lalu Prasad. “We will uproot the BJP and it will never come back. The BJP is helpless before our strength,” he added. The 76-year-old politician further claimed that the BJP had lost its influence, positioning it as a weaker political force compared to the INDIA bloc, a coalition that includes his party, the RJD. The former Bihar chief minister said he played a key role in creating the INDIA bloc, which became a formidable force. challenge the BJP's dominance in the country. “I have contributed to the development of Koderma. So don't forget to vote for our candidate Subhash Yadav and ensure his victory,” he said in Koderma, the RJD's stronghold until 2014. In Koderma, two-time BJP MP Neera Yadav is contesting against RJD's Subhash Yadav, who represents the INDIA blog. Subhash, a close confidant of Lalu Prasad, was recently in the news after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a high-profile money laundering case. Earlier in the day, Lalu Prasad's younger son and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of spreading hatred. The Bihar opposition leader also said that the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections are aimed at “saving the Constitution and democracy of the country”. The BJP is sowing hatred in society and insulting the mandate of the people. This election in Jharkhand is aimed at saving the Constitution and democracy of the country. Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. Published by: Sahil Sinha Published on: November 10, 2024

