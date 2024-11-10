Pindad Maung MV3 Garuda officially becomes the minister's car





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Pindade Maung The MV3 Garuda has been confirmed as the official car of the Red and White Cabinet Ministers of the Republic of Indonesia, as well as state officials. PT Pindad President Director Abraham Mose confirmed that his party is preparing the Maung Vehicle Generation 3 (MV3) Garuda, as an operational vehicle for ministers, state officials and civilian vehicle needs, namely the Maung Vehicle Generation 3 (MV3) Garuda. According to him, this is a direct leadership of the 8th President Prabowo Subianto, who continues to support the development of national industry. “In accordance with the directives of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, we are preparing the MV3 Garuda as an official or operational vehicle for ministers and their staff,” Abraham said in a written statement received by Kompas.com on Sunday (10/11 /2024). Also read: Buy a used motorcycle, make sure it is crime-free Dock. Pindade Maung MV3 Pope Mobile Maung MV3 Pope Mobile “Everything is still in active coordination with the government, we ask for the blessing and support of all parties, including the community, so that all processes go smoothly,” he continued. Maung MV3 Garuda is a model from the development of the MV3 platform which has repeatedly produced special products such as the MV3 Pope Mobile for the operational vehicles of Pope Francis in Indonesia from September 2024 until MV3 Garuda Limousine. The MV3 Garuda limousine itself is currently used by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo and the next series of MV3 Garuda to support the operations of ministers, state officials and the civilian vehicle needs of the Indonesian people. Also read: This is why the car air conditioning should stay on when it rains Although there are no official specifications yet, it is very likely that the vehicle will have the same engine, i.e. 199 hp with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The car is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 100 km/h. This SUV is considered strong and capable of handling any challenge on difficult terrain. The reason is that Garuda already uses Run Flat Tire (RFT) tires in size R21 which can continue even if they suffer a puncture along the way. Also read: Rainy season, remember the safety limits for using car tires DOCK. PRABOWO SUBIANTO MEDIA TEAM Jokowi and Prabowo board the Pindad Maung in Mako Brimob, Monday (10/14/2024). Jokowi and Prabowo board the Pindad Maung in Mako Brimob, Monday (10/14/2024). PT Pindad Director of Technology and Development Sigit P Santosa said this product was developed with various supplier supports, including several components that were not yet available. However, he was reluctant to say more. “Therefore, PT Pindad must be present to build a complete ecosystem to support the development and production of the national automobile industry,” said Sigit. The MV3 Garuda is estimated to have a price of around IDR 1.2 billion, which already has the status of an official domestically manufactured vehicle with a TKDN of 70 percent.

Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://otomotif.kompas.com/read/2024/11/10/202401715/pindad-maung-mv3-garuda-resmi-jadi-mobil-menteri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos