The best (and worst) political books of 2024





Kemi Badenoch replaced Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party earlier this month. So what is she really like? Michael Ashcroft and his team of researchers have profiled many aspiring leaders, and their latest, Blue ambition (Biteback, 20), is a typically comprehensive and impartial examination of Badenoch's background, strengths, and weaknesses, although without direct contributions from his subject. As strong as Badenoch is, she will have work to do, as Geoffrey Wheatcroft explained earlier this year in his beautifully damning book. Bloody panic (Verso, 14.99). Subtitled Or Whatever Happened to the Conservative Party, he reviews the last 14 years with humor and anger, arguing that the Ides of March has come for the Conservatives: they face an existential crisis that demands real boldness and real imagination, not platitudes and cheap slogans. Maybe it doesn't matter what they do. Sam Freedmans eloquent Failed state (Macmillan, 20) sees Britain's problems as rot at the very heart of the country and criticizes successive Labor and Conservative governments for finding it politically inconvenient to tell the truth about the scale of the problems we face. He says this includes political reform, the NHS and local government, and he says it's a toxic cycle. The Green Party may no longer be the force it was since its charismatic leader Caroline Lucas resigned, but its latest book, Another England (Hutchinson Heinemann, 22) reminds us that she continues to be one of the most thoughtful figures in public life. We should not think of English, she believes, as a purely right-wing (or left-wing) concept, but rather as a patchwork of literature, history, social evolution, and political change. Conservative readers may find his conclusions at times facile, but there is no doubt that Lucas makes his points with a skill and passion that most politicians-turned-writers lack.

