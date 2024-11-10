PTI ready to make ultimate sacrifice to get Imran out of jail: CM Gandapur





The KP chief minister said he would not return home until the PTI founder was released. President says PTI will soon challenge 26th Constitutional Amendment in SC. How will the country's politics evolve if Imran is kept behind bars, wonders Gohar.

SWABI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, addressing a large public gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday, said PTI founder Imran Khan would appeal for his release during the current month and that the party workers will not return home until they have achieved this single objective.

CM Gandapur vowed to secure the release of Imran Khan, saying party members are even ready to sacrifice their lives for this purpose. “Even if our lives are lost, we will not rest until the PTI founder is released,” he said at the public rally organized by the PTI in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for the independence of the judiciary and to demand the release of the incarcerated PTI leader.

PTI workers should march on Islamabad but this was not explained by CM Ali Amin.

Gandapur said workers and leaders should tell their families that their stay will be long and they may not return home before party chief Imran Khan is released.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, while conveying Imran Khan's message to the party workers, said: He told him that he would call for his release in November and the workers should start preparations.

The chief minister took an oath at the rally that he would not return home until Imran Khan was released from jail and the same oath was taken to other leaders and workers as well. He warned the federal government that if it does not stop its actions, it will teach them such a lesson that will never be seen in history.

He urged workers to be ready to make the ultimate sacrifice to free Imran Khan, saying all their peace proposals had not been considered by the fake government.

Gandapur said that they will no longer tolerate their leaders being pushed into jails as per well-planned strategy in false cases, they are demanding justice, have always remained peaceful, have made huge sacrifices for the welfare of the people, those who stole the PTI's mandate to govern the country and we have categorically made it clear to them repeatedly that this is not acceptable.

He said that there is no other option for them, and as the whole of Pakistan looks towards the PTI workers, we must say strongly that we must take our rights and release Imran Khan.

Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, president of PTI, said the recent amendments will soon be challenged in the Supreme Court. He said the 26th constitutional amendment had destroyed the independence of the judiciary, thereby destroying the hope of the people getting justice.

Addressing the public gathering, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also termed the power show as a referendum against the mandate-stealing government. He hopes that the PTI founder will be released from prison in the near future. The PTI chairman said they would take to the streets to demand the release of the incarcerated former prime minister.

Expressing grief over the Balochistan outburst, Gohar asked, “How politics will move forward and peace will be restored while keeping the PTI founder behind bars.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was convicted in the Toshakhana case in August last year and since then he has been behind bars in several cases .

Currently, he is imprisoned in better quality facilities (Class B) with high security due to his status as a former Prime Minister at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi. Previously, he was detained at Attock Prison.

He faces several cases, including the £190 million reference and the new Toshakhana case.

Umar Ayub said that KP Chief Minister's announcement should be followed in letter and spirit by PTI workers and today we must commit that the directives given to Ali Amin Gandapur will be respected.

Those who spoke on the occasion were: Asad Qaiser, PTI Punjab President Hamad Azhar, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Central Information Secretary, MP Zartaj Gul and MP Shahram Khan Tarakai.

