Xi Jinping holds talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Beijing on Saturday and expressed willingness to work with the new Indonesian government to continue promoting self-strengthening, solidarity and win-win cooperation among major countries in terms of development.

Prabowo is in China on a state visit at the invitation of Xi.

Xi said Prabowo visited China on his first overseas trip right after his election in March and chose China as the first country to visit after taking office, reflecting the great importance he attaches to the development of relations with China and demonstrating the high level and strategic nature of China. relations between China and Indonesia.

Xi noted that adhering to strategic autonomy, mutual trust, mutual support, win-win cooperation, fairness and justice not only represents a summary of experience in the development of bilateral relations over the past decades, but also an important principle that must be followed. ensure the sustainable and stable development of bilateral relations in the future.

“China is willing to work with the new Indonesian government to build on past achievements, promote the building of a community with a shared future with regional and global influence, and continue to write a new chapter in the pursuit of self-strengthening through solidarity, and promoting mutually beneficial and win-win coordination and cooperation among major developing countries,” Xi added.

Xi stressed that the two sides should consolidate high-level strategic mutual trust, increase high-level exchanges and cooperation between governments, legislatures and subnational levels, strengthen governance experience exchanges, firmly support in exploring modernization paths suited to their national countries. conditions and firmly support each other in the defense of their respective fundamental interests and main concerns.

Xi called on the two sides to continue to improve the concept of strategic cooperation and promote cooperation in the “five pillars” of politics, economy, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, maritime affairs and security.

Xi urged the two sides to deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, continue to operate the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, advance cooperation on the regional global economic corridor and the “Two countries, twin parks” project. , will strengthen cooperation in areas such as digital economy, advanced manufacturing and circular economy, realize common maritime development, and continuously deepen mutually beneficial comprehensive cooperation.

China is also willing to work with Indonesia to build more projects for the benefit of the people, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the fields of poverty alleviation, medicine, grain cultivation and fisheries, and support the training of scientific personnel and the development of professional education in Indonesia. and introduce more facilitation measures to expand personnel exchanges, Xi added.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and next year the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, Xi noted, adding that as major developing countries, emerging markets and important members of the South , China and Indonesia should jointly uphold Asian values ​​characterized by peace, cooperation, inclusion and integration enrich the five principles of peaceful coexistence and the Bandung spirit. with the imperatives of the new era, bring the countries of the South to unite and strengthen themselves, and to guide global governance in a more just and equitable direction.

China is willing to carry out closer multilateral strategic coordination with Indonesia, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, uphold an egalitarian and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, and safeguard jointly promote regional peace and stability, Xi said.

Prabowo said that in the complex and volatile international situation, Indonesia hopes to work with China to further strengthen comprehensive strategic coordination, become closer comprehensive strategic partners, and build a community with a shared future that has regional and global influence.

Indonesia is willing to continue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with China, improve the “five pillars” cooperation framework, and strengthen comprehensive cooperation along industrial chains in areas of infrastructure, energy minerals, medicine, agriculture, housing, joint maritime development, food security and poverty reduction, he added.

Prabowo affirmed that Indonesia unequivocally adheres to the one-China principle and firmly supports China in its efforts to maintain development and stability in Xinjiang. He also expressed gratitude to China for upholding fairness and justice in the Palestinian issue.

Indonesia pursues an independent and non-aligned foreign policy and will not join any military alliance or “exclusive bloc” against third parties, Prabowo noted, adding that the country is willing to strengthen coordination with China in multilateral frameworks, such as the G20. contribute positively to safeguarding the common interests of Southern countries and promoting a multipolar world.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation documents in areas such as joint development, blue economy, water conservation and mineral resources.

The two sides issued a joint statement on promoting the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership and community with a shared future.