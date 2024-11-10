Jokowi is no different, President Prabowo is also accused of being a girl in the 2024 regional elections, this is Dasco's excuse, but the palace remains silent. JOGLOSEMAR NEWS

JAKARTA, JOGLOSÉMARNEWS.COM Like his predecessor, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, President Prabowo was also accused of cheating in the 2024 regional elections, after expressing his support for the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen couple. .

President Prabowo's support for Ahmad Luthfi was recognized by the daily chairman of the Gerindra Party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad. He added that the president could express support or run political campaigns.

“Campaigning means calling, appealing, inviting to vote for one of the pairs of candidates in the regional elections, as long as you are on campaign leave,” Dasco said in a written message, Saturday (09/11/2024) .

However, the funny thing is that Dasco did not answer questions about Prabowo, who was still serving president at the time the video was posted online. He only stated that the provisions regarding the authorization of state representatives to campaign were clearly regulated in Article 53 of Regulation Number 13 of 2024 of the General Election Commission concerning campaigning in the parliamentary elections. The article reads: “The governor and vice-governor, regent and vice-regent, mayor and deputy mayor, other state officials, as well as regional officials may participate in the campaign by applying for a campaign permit in accordance with the provisions of the statutory regulations. including having to fulfill the provisions:

does not use the facilities in the course of its duties, with the exception of security facilities for state agents, as regulated by legal provisions; And go on leave outside the country.

Governor candidate number 2, Ahmad Luthfi, did not respond to a request for confirmation via his personal number. Tempo I am still trying to ask for further explanation from the winning team Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen regarding Prabowo's statement of support.

Political observer of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Wasisto Raharjo Jati, assessed that Prabowo's support was aimed at increasing the candidate's confidence in the regional elections. However, he added, that doesn't necessarily guarantee he'll be converted to eligibility.

Nevertheless, Wasisto said Prabowo's position on support needs to be clarified. The support of the president as a public official is indeed authorized for campaigning.

“But to avoid unpleasant perceptions, ideally, the president's support should be clearly stated, whether Prabowo is officially part of the successful team registered with the KPU or whether it is just support,” a- he declared.

He said this was important because it related to the amount of state resources earmarked to facilitate regional elections.

Previously, the official Instagram account of the candidate couple for governor and deputy governor of Central Java Number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen, uploaded a short video containing a statement of support from Prabowo for them in the upcoming regional elections. In the video, Prabowo is seen wearing a blue shirt and standing between Luthfi and Taj.

Prabowo asked Central Java residents to vote for the candidate pairs supported by the Indonesian Advanced Coalition or KIM in the Central Java regional elections. “I beg you to give your vote to General Ahmad Luthfi and Gus Taj Yasin Maimoen,” said the head of state in a video posted online by the account @luthfiyasinofficial, quoted on Saturday (09/11/2024).

Prabowo said he thought Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin were the two right personalities for Central Java. He said Ahmad Luthfi's experience in the police showed his service in Central Java, as did his deputy, Taj Yasin.

“I think they will be a very suitable team and will work with me in the center,” Prabowo said.

He believes that if Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin leads Central Java, a good team will be formed between the central and regional governments. The 8th President invites all Central Java residents to vote for Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in the November 27 vote.

The General Chairman of the Gerindra Party said that after being sworn in as president, he needed the support of the regions, provincial governments and municipal district governments. This support will facilitate central government travel.

In the video, Prabowo expressed his commitment to running a clean government. He is also determined to accelerate economic development, eradicate corruption, abuse of power and manipulation.

Prabowo was recently appointed President of the Republic of Indonesia on November 20, 2024. He was accompanied by the 7th President Joko Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to rule Indonesia for the next five years.

The Palace did not provide an explanation regarding the supporting video that President Prabowo gave to the candidate pair Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. Until the writing of this news, the head of the president's communications office, Hasan Nasbi, had not responded to the message sent. Tempo to his WhatsApp number.