Prabowo's meeting with Xi Jinping discusses blue economy to the dike





Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, explained the content of the meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and President Xi Jinping, especially on the issue of blue economy and giant dikes or great dike. In bilateral negotiations, it is hoped that cooperation will continue, one of which concerns the development of the sector. blue economynamely the deepening of the maritime sectors, from energy, solar, to of course the sector fisheries (fishing), he said in Beijing, Sunday (10/11/2024), quoted Between. On Saturday (09/11/2024), the two leaders witnessed the signing of a number of agreements G to G in the areas of fresh coconut exports, sustainable capture fisheries, blue economy, mineral resources, green minerals, water resources, financing nutritious food for school children and security maritime. Several things were conveyed by President Pak Prabowo and also received a good response from President Xi Jinping, namely the cooperation which is a proud project, namely the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train, and then future projects that the president transmitted related to great dike namely the North Java Dam, said Airlangga. Apart from this, Airlangga also said there were discussions regarding regional development. Twin parks of two countries namely the development of industrial zones in both countries. Then also various activities including a more in-depth implementation of settlement in local currency or LCS of payment systembecause it is also important. Well, apart from the pillars of the economic sector, this was also discussed, said Airlangga. At the same time, in the field of security, discussions are also taking place, which will be continued by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Indonesia and China. “So the atmosphere was very good and optimistic during the meeting and we also discussed geopolitics, including the latest situation regarding the election of President Trump in America,” Airlangga added. Regarding trade relations with the United States, according to Airlangga, Indonesia does not need to worry because it already has the mechanism of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that has been signed. And America understands that we have a close trade investment relationship with China. “So it is a fact and we are included in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with China in the Indo-Pacific region and are members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) so that America support,” Airlangga explained. . Indonesia is also in the process of joining the OECD, which is one of the economic platforms of the United States. “So it was clear yesterday that the president also said that Indonesia is a non-aligned country and therefore we can cooperate with anyone, especially after the Beijing meeting, the president will go to Washington soon,” he said. said Airlangga. Regarding financing nutritious food, Airlangga acknowledged that the Chinese government supports the Indonesian government. “Because they have also implemented nutritious meals here, and it is also in APBN,” Airlangga emphasized. The Chinese government supports the free and nutritious food program promoted by President Prabowo Subianto's government by reaching a financing agreement regarding the supplementary food and school feeding program in Indonesia. This was read during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Indonesian government and the Chinese government, directly attended by Presidents Prabowo Subianto and Xi Jinping, last Saturday. (ant/bill/ham)

