Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates CM Pushkar Singh Dhami government on 25th Uttarakhand Foundation Day, UCC 9 commitments

On the occasion of the 25th Uttarakhand State Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the development progress made under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Terming it the 'Mahayagna of Development', Prime Minister Modi hailed the achievements of the twin-engine government and put forward nine key demands to the people of Uttarakhand and visiting tourists to take the state forward.

Addressing the Raitik Police Parade via video message, Prime Minister Modi reflected on the start of Uttarakhand's silver jubilee year. He urged everyone to prepare for the journey of the next 25 years, coinciding with Amrit Kaal in India. “The resolution of a developed Uttarakhand for a developed India will be realized during this period,” he said.

Reflecting on past promises, the Prime Minister highlighted that Uttarakhand is proving to be a state with immense potential. “A few years ago, sitting at the feet of Baba Kedarnath, I expressed confidence that this decade would belong to Uttarakhand. Today, the state is recording new records in development,” he said, highlighting its recent achievements such as topping the SDG index, becoming one of the best in the Ease of Doing Business ranking and excel in the Startup ranking. The state's annual income has more than doubled and its GDP has increased from Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 3.5 lakh crore today, he added.

Prime Minister Modi further highlighted the tangible benefits of dual-engine government, including better access to clean drinking water and extensive infrastructure development. “Before 2014, less than five percent of homes had tap water. Today, the coverage has increased to almost 96 percent,” he said, adding that the length of PMGSY roads in the state has quadrupled since 2014.

PM Modi highlights plans for Uttarakhand's growth

The Prime Minister also highlighted the ongoing major projects, such as the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway project, which is expected to be completed by 2026, and the development of the Dehradun-Delhi Expressway, which will reduce travel time to just two hours and a half. He announced that 11 stations would be developed as Amrit stations and projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore of the central government are underway in Uttarakhand.

He developed initiatives such as the reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham, the Badrinath Master Plan and the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, which involves the development of 16 historic temples. “A grand and divine reconstruction is underway,” Modi said, adding that the Parvat Mala project cable cars connect tourist spots, thereby boosting religious tourism and eco-tourism.

Addressing the vibrant villages program launched from Mana village, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the development of 50 border villages in Uttarakhand, emphasizing that the government considers them as the “first villages of the country”.

PM Modi congratulates Uttarakhand government for implementing uniform civil code

The Prime Minister pointed out that today the Uttarakhand government is taking such decisions which become an example for the country. He cited the Uniform Civil Code implemented after “thorough study,” which he considers a true secular civil code. “Today the whole country is discussing about UCC and feeling the need for it. Similarly, Uttarakhand has implemented an anti-cheating law to ensure the future of the youth and has taken strict measures against mafia. Many works from Uttarakhand are becoming an example for other states,” he said.

PM Modi asks 9 promises from Uttarakhand residents, tourists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his speech given on November 9, he seeks nine demands as the number 9 is considered auspicious, it is a symbol of power. To the people of Uttarakhand, he urged conservation of local dialects, planting of trees in the name of mothers, preservation of water resources, maintaining ties with ancestral villages and maintaining the traditional Tibari architecture by converting old houses into homestays.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all your dialects including Garhwali, Kumauni and Jaunsari are very rich and their conservation is very important. Therefore, people of Uttarakhand must teach their dialects to generations coming, this is also important for the identity of Uttarakhand,” he said.

“The Prime Minister said that the people of Uttarakhand should also come forward to save and preserve the old Tibari houses in their villages. By converting the old houses into homestays, you can make them a source of income,” remarked the Prime Minister.

To tourists, he asked to avoid single-use plastic, support local products, respect traffic rules and respect the sanctity of religious sites.

“Whenever you go to the lap of the Himalayas as a tourist, keep the summit clean and remember that single-use plastic should not be used in the mountains,” he urged the tourists.

“When traveling the mountains, remember Vocal for local, spend at least five percent of your trip buying local products,” he added.

“Your efforts will have a huge impact on the development and sustainability of Uttarakhand,” PM Modi concluded, adding that Uttarakhand's policies, like the Uniform Civil Code and anti-cheating laws, give the example to the nation.