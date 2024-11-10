Looking ahead after Trump's victory





The decisive victory of President-elect Donald Trump constitutes, to say the least, a turning point in American history.

For Trump and his 74 million supporters, it is a dramatic comeback — a rebuke of an establishment that many of them loathe, and an affirmation of his agenda, which includes mass expulsions of undocumented migrants ; radical customs tariffs; and deregulation of federal agencies, as advocated by campaign benefactors like Elon Musk.

But for those who supported Vice President Kamala Harris, it's a crushing loss for a man who tried to overturn the 2020 election.

In his concession speech, Harris said: “A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results…. At the same time, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party, but to the Constitution of the country. the United States.”

This week, President Joe Biden and Trump are scheduled to meet in the Oval Office.

“It’s a pivotal moment to see Trump return to power,” said Brendan Nyhan, a government professor at Dartmouth College. “The simplest story we have right now – and which may be the correct one – is that there has been some sort of backlash from the Biden administration and the Democratic Party. And Kamala Harris couldn't part with it.”

Nyhan says Trump's victory is part of a broader trend: a rejection of incumbent presidents: “Around the world, parties that held power during COVID performed very poorly in elections. It might just be very difficult to maintain power after an inflation crisis. Everyone feels inflation. This is not the same as unemployment, where only a subset of people are directly affected.

“What is striking, however, about this situation is that by many, but not all, objective measures, the U.S. economy has recovered quite well, in some ways better than many of our counterparts,” said Nyhan.

Of course, the election wasn't just about the economy. According to Professor Dianne Pinderhughes, a political scientist at the University of Notre Dame, race, gender and class were all determining factors in this election.

She notes Trump's gains among black and Latino men, but also the challenges facing female candidates, particularly women of color. “We have a fairly ambivalent society toward women as political and presidential candidates,” Pinderhughes said. “During a discussion with my class yesterday, one of the students said, 'Trump wasn't defeated by a white woman or a black woman, he was defeated by a white man.'”

After Harris entered the race this summer to race toward the finish, Democrats were hoping she could finally shatter that glass ceiling.

Is this promise of a female president still there? “I think a lot of people think that's not the case,” Pinderhughes said, “that we have a long way to go, given the competition between two candidates one of whom is a convicted felon.

“The fact that people looking at these two candidates saw a credible possibility that Donald Trump would be president again was just hard to understand,” she said.

For now, Trump is working to staff his cabinet and his inner circle. Susie Wiles, a top campaign adviser, will become the first female White House chief of staff. And unlike 2016, where he was an outsider, Trump returns to the head of a party that has remade itself in his image.

Nyhan said, “He transformed the Republican Party permanently. And I think that people who were hoping that they could just go back to the way things were will have to finally and fully admit defeat.

“People vote on policy, people vote on party and they vote on the state of the country,” Nyhan said. “In a way, that's good. But it means we're vulnerable when conditions are unfavorable. And that brought Donald Trump back from the political dead.”

