Supporting Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, PDIP Politicians Ask President Prabowo to Become a Statesman, Don't Bow to Jokowi





KedaiPena.Com- PDI Perjuangan or PDIP senior politician Andreas Hugo Pareira admitted that he was saddened by the actions of President Prabowo Subianto who openly supported the Central Java gubernatorial candidate pair Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. Andreas, as he is called, believes that there will be the impression that President Prabowo is subject to the influence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with the support of the couple running for office governor and vice-governor of Central Java. , Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. I am sad to see President Prabowo's dignity diminished. “Because with this support, the people received a strong message, that President Prabowo is subject to the influence of Jokowi,” Andreas emphasized on Sunday (11/10/2024). Andreas believes that Prabowo's open attitude in providing support to the Central Java gubernatorial candidate couple, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, is President Jokowi's wish. Andreas stressed that this open support undermined the dignity of President Prabowo, as he was only acting as an activist or jurkam. “As president, he should be a statesman leader who stands above all candidates in regional elections, protecting the entire nation and all Indonesian blood,” Andreas explained. Andreas asked Jokowi to stop not degrading President Prabowo's dignity. Jokowi, Andreas said, should not need to ask the president for help to maintain his power. “The elite must bring understanding and intelligence to the people in accordance with the purpose of our life as a state to make the life of the nation intelligent,” concluded the Deputy Chairman of Commission XII of the DPR. Previously, President Prabowo Subianto, who is also the general president of Gerindra, spoke about leading a clean government to accelerate Indonesia's economic development. Prabowo admitted that he needed provincial support and trusted two figures to lead Central Java. Prabowo expressed this in a video uploaded by Central Java Gubernatorial Candidate Number 2 Ahmad Luthfi via his official Instagram account, Saturday (9/10). In the upload, Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin appear behind Prabowo. “Assalamualaikum Wr. Wb, peace be upon us all, Shalom, Om Swastiastu Namo Buddhaya, Greetings from Virtue. “Brothers and sisters, as you know, on February 14, we held general elections, including presidential and legislative elections, and in these general elections, Brother Gibran Rakabuming Raka and I received the mandate of President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Prabowo said as he began his message. Prabowo conveyed this message in his capacity as general chairman of Gerindra. Prabowo said that he and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were enthroned as president and vice president of the Republic of Indonesia on October 20, 2024. He had developed a vision for the future of development and government by acting quickly. “On October 20, we were officially inaugurated in front of the People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia. In recent days, I have carefully prepared a government, we will act as quickly as possible,” he said. Report: Muhammad Rafik

