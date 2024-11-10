Pune: Traffic changes in place tomorrow for PM Modis rally | Pune News





PUNE CITY traffic police on Sunday notified changes on some arterial roads in the city for Tuesday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune and address a rally for the upcoming assembly elections. The rally is expected to take place at the SP College Ground to campaign for the BJP and its alliance partners. Officials said traffic changes would be implemented Tuesday based on the requirements of the convoy movement. The police on Tuesday also notified a ban on heavy vehicles on 13 main roads to avoid traffic jams. On Kelkar Road, one-way traffic will be allowed from Tilak Chowk to Bhide Bridge Junction. The alternative route is planned to take a left turn from Z Bridge and then right from Bhide Bridge Junction. The entrance from Garud Ganpati Chowk to Bhide Bridge Chowk will be closed. Vehicle entry to Garud Ganpati Chowk will be closed. Alternative routes are to turn left from Garud Ganpati Chowk and take a U-turn at Tilak Chowk. Direct entry onto Kelkar Road will be prohibited for vehicles coming from Deccan via Bhide Bridge. The alternative route will be to turn left after Bhide Bridge, then Riverside Road. The entrance from NS Phadke Chowk to Nath Pai Chowk will be closed. An alternative route via Nilayam Bridge and Sinhagad Road has been developed. The entry to Ambil Odha Junction will be closed via Babura Ghule Road. The planned alternative route is on Joggers Park Road and Shastri Road. Entry of heavy vehicles will be prohibited on Solapur Road, Ahmednagar Road, Alandi Road, Old Pune Mumbai Highway, Aundh Road, Baner Road, Pashan Road, Paud Road, Karve Road, Sinhagad Road, Satara Road, Saswad Road and Lohegaon Road. Click here join WhatsApp Express Channel Pune and get a curated list of our stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/pune-traffic-changes-in-place-tomorrow-for-pm-modis-rally-9663332/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos