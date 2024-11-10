Meet Susie Wiles, Trump's White House Chief of Staff





President-elect Donald Trump's first key appointment since his victory this week comes with a historic choice. He named Susie Wiles chief of staff at the White House, making her the first woman appointed to the position.

Wiles, Trump's campaign manager for his 2024 campaign, was widely credited for his victory. The New York Times described her as perhaps the most important voice in Mr. Trump's third presidential campaign.

Florida Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz highlighted the effectiveness of Wiles' strategy, both in Trump's case and in previous campaigns across Florida. If you don't know her, you soon will, but Susie will be considered one of the greatest campaign strategists, he said via social media. To the detriment of the Democrats, she participated in every winning campaign in Florida.

Trump also thanked Wiles during his first victory speech Tuesday night. Let me also express my immense gratitude for the work you have done to Susie and Christ. Come on, Susie, Trump said, calling Wiles and referring to his co-campaign manager, Chris LaCivita. Susie likes to stay in the back, let me tell you. We call her the Ice Maiden.

Here's what you need to know about Wiles, who has established herself as one of Trump's most trusted advisers and will have the president-elect's ear when he returns to the White House.

Wiles has a long history of working for Republican politicians and their campaigns

The 67-year-old has a decades-long history as a Republican strategist and campaign staffer.

She worked under former New York Representative Jack Kemp in the 1970s before working on Ronald Reagan's presidential campaign in 1980. She later worked for Jacksonville Mayors John Delaney and John Peyton.

Wiles became a highly respected and experienced campaign strategist in Florida, successfully running Senator Rick Scott's campaign for governor of the state in 2010.

She also briefly managed the 2012 presidential campaign of former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, who later sharply criticized Trump following the events of January 6, 2021.

After Trump's victory in 2016, Wiles chose to stay in Florida and successfully managed Florida Governor Ron DeSanti's campaign for governor. Yet he is also credited with being the reason Trump ultimately became the 2024 GOP primary nominee, and not DeSantis. The day DeSantis ended his presidential bid, Wiles posted Bye, bye on X (formerly Twitter).

Wiles helped Trump win Florida in 2016 and has only grown in importance since then

Wiles joined the 2016 Trump campaign in Florida, specifically leading operations that ultimately helped him win the state, scoring a key victory in his victory over Hillary Clinton.

Although Wiles rarely speaks publicly, Trump said in her victory speech Tuesday night that she likes to stay in the background. She spoke to the Tampa Bay Times during the 2016 election cycle, explaining that she chose to work for Trump because he represented the changes in Washington, she said. were necessary. She felt the other candidates represented a Republican status quo that she did not want to continue with.

I said, “I don’t want this to continue.” “I think this will seriously harm our republic and who among this group can really have the courage to change what I have seen happening all these years? Wiles reportedly said.

In 2019, it was reported that DeSantis tried to convince Trump to cut ties with Wiles and was successful.

But Wiles returned to Trump's inner circle, running much of his operations in the Sunshine State, moving into his role as senior campaign manager during the 2024 campaign. Her prominence reportedly made her a target for foreign agents.

Wiles' life away from the countryside

Born in New Jersey, Wiles came from a prominent family, long before she began her political work. Wiles' father is the late legendary NFL player turned broadcaster Pat Summerall.

Wiles married Reagan colleague and Republican consultant Lanny Wiles, and the two moved to a Jacksonville suburb, Ponte Vedra Beach. The couple shares two daughters and divorced in 2017, according to Politico.

