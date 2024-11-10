Imran to make final call for protest this month: KP CM





PTI leader and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a public rally in Swabi on November 9, 2024. YouTube@GeoNews/screengrab

SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will give the final call for protest in the current month and that party workers should prepare to achieve the goal of releasing the incarcerated party founder.

I convey Imran Khan's message that this will be the last protest. Leaders and workers must tell their families that they will return only after securing the release of Imran Khan, who is languishing in jail on trumpeted charges, he said at a grand public gathering here.

Citing his recent meeting with the incarcerated former prime minister, the chief minister said he told him that he would give a call to protest for his release in November and workers should begin their preparations.

The KP Chief Minister took an oath to the rally participants that they would not return home until the release of Imran Khan and the same oath was taken to other leaders and workers as well. He also warned the federal government of dire consequences if it failed to stop the atrocities committed against party leaders and workers.

Gandapur urged workers to prepare to make the ultimate sacrifice for the release of Imran Khan, saying all their peace overtures had not been duly heeded by the Form-47 government.

Our peaceful overtures should not be interpreted as our weakness, he said, adding that they would not tolerate sending their leaders behind bars on false charges.

We want justice, always remain peaceful and have made huge sacrifices for the welfare of the people. Those who steal PTI's mandate are ruling the country, which is not acceptable to us, he added. He said they were left with no options. The entire nation is turning towards PTI workers. We must come out with force to wrest our rights and free Imran Khan, he added.

Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman of PTI, said in his speech that the recent amendments would soon be challenged in the Supreme Court. He said the 26th constitutional amendment had destroyed the independence of the judiciary, thereby destroying the hope that citizens would get justice.

Umar Ayub said that the KP Chief Minister's announcement should be followed in letter and spirit by PTI workers. He said: Today we must commit that the directives given to Ali Amin Gandapur will be respected.

Party leaders Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, PTI Punjab Chairman Sheikh Waqas Akram, MP Zartaj Gul and MP Shahram Khan Tarakai also spoke on the occasion. Strict security measures were taken for the gathering.

A PTI worker was also seen carrying the American flag during the rally, which attracted public attention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1249414-imran-to-give-final-protest-call-this-month-kp-cm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos