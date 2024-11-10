Heroes Day, TAMANG Pilgrimage to the Tomb of Hero Bataha Santiago and Former Regional Chief





Tahuna, MANADONEWS.CO.ID Performing Heroes' Day November 10, 2024 which falls today, Sunday (10/11/2024), the couple of Sangihe regent candidates promoted by the PDI Perjuangan, Dr. Rinny Tamuntuan and the Deputy Regent Mario Seliang SE made a pilgrimage to the Sangihe National Heroes Cemetery, Bataha Santiago in Karatung 1 Village, Manganitu District, and to the former regional heads of 07:00 WITA. Bataha Santiago received the title of National Hero from Indonesian President Joko Widodo. This price is set out in Presidential Decree Number 115-TK-TH-2023 dated November 6, 2023. The struggle to obtain the title of hero was led by Rinny Tamuntuan, who was the acting regent of Sangihe at the time. It is known that in 1675, Bataha Santiago's rejection of the VOC or Dutch government on the island of Sangihe Besar resulted in his being sentenced to death. He was hanged in the Tahuna region, now called Santiago Bay. From the grave of the hero Bataha Santiago, TAMANG, as the couple is nicknamed, who continue to receive sympathy from the Sangihe community, scattered flowers at the grave site. Soon after, he made a pilgrimage to the tombs of several regional chiefs of Sangihe. Among them, Charles David from the village of Soataloara Tahuna, died on March 16, 1976. He was the 6th regent of what was still called the regency of the Sangihe and Talaud islands. Then, Tamuntuan and Seliang also visited the grave of former regent Sangihe Aries Joppie Theno Makaminan in Duhumung Village, He was the 16th Regent of Sangihe and died on March 31, 2004. From there, make a pilgrimage to the grave of former Deputy Regent of Sangihe Helmud Hontong, who died on June 9, 2021 at Manente Village Compound. Rinny Tamuntuan, interviewed by reporters, said that as the Indonesian people, they are obliged to appreciate the services of the heroes who fought to defend the nation and the state. Including today's pilgrimage to the Bataha Santiago National Heroes Cemetery in Karatung 1 Village on Heroes' Day on November 10, 2024. “Since I became head of social affairs of North Sulawesi, I have been fighting and proposing that Bataha Santiago be named a national hero in 2022. And I finally succeeded in 2023. Of course, it is a matter of pride for the entire Sangihe community. “Because it is not easy to make a national hero who must obtain the approval of President Joko Widodo,” said Rinny Tamuntuan accompanied by Mario Seliang. In the future, he said, with the presence of Bataha Santiago as a national hero, this tomb needs attention, at least it will be renovated by the Ministry of Social Affairs using the available budget. “And it is no less important to pay attention to the family of the national hero Bataha Santiago,” TAMANG said. Come on! read other interesting articles from MANADO NEWS on

