Elizabeth II joked that at least my funeral wouldn't be organized by this idiot after Boris resigned





Elizabeth II joked that at least I won't let this idiot organize my funeral now after accepting Boris Johnson's resignation as Prime Minister, according to a new book. The late Queen made the comment as a joke during a gathering of her family and closest associates at Balmoral two days before her death, an author has claimed. She had appointed Liz Truss as her 15th Prime Minister in her final official act of her reign. Tim Shipman, the author of Out, a political history of Brexit, claimed the late Queen also said Mr Johnson was perhaps better suited to the stage. Sources who knew the late queen warned that the words were unlike her, not least because she knew the earl marshal was responsible for the royal funeral. Buckingham Palace had no comment. The courtier explained that the queen's final days had been happy, writes Shipman from September 2022. She had enjoyed a gathering of her family and precious staff two evenings before her death. The courtier said that when Boris Johnson was mentioned, the Queen, with mischief in her eyes, said: “Well, at least I won't let that idiot have my funeral now.” This was said to be amusing, apparently, but it was a sentiment widely shared within the royal household. Pure fury The author also wrote that there was undiluted fury among senior royals and courtiers over Mr Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament in 2019. But he writes: The reaction from Queens was actually more optimistic than that of some. She thought Johnson was a mischievous and comical character and took the disaster in his stride. A senior royal aide characterized his approach as: “These things happen.” The then Prince of Wales was absolutely furious and outraged that Boris would treat the Queen like this, he claims. Prince Williams' aides have also made it clear that during his reign as king there will be more private and robust challenges to advice between the monarch and his prime ministers, it is claimed. In the book, Shipman relays an alleged conversation between Mr Johnson and King Charles, who had wanted to recognize slavery at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Mr Johnson, who despaired of woke ideology, reportedly replied: I wouldn't talk about slavery if I were you, otherwise you'll end up having to sell the Duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations to the people who built the Duchy of Cornwall. Cornwall. . The palaces have been contacted for comment. Out by Tim Shipman is published by HarperCollins and is released on November 21.

