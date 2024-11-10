We can get angry at Donald Trump. Or we may be curious as to why it appealed to so many people | Peter Hyman





How can anyone vote for someone then fill the racist, sexist, unconstitutional, hateful, unbalanced void? This is the question frequently asked in the UK and here in the US, where I have spent the last three weeks trying to understand the Trump phenomenon.

Behind the question lies an implicit superiority; that we smart people have identified the monster that is Donald Trump, but the deluded masses are too stupid to see it. But what I discovered at the Trump rallies I attended was not stupidity, but frustration, hurt, and a desire for respect.

Madison Square Garden's Tucker Carlson captured the sentiment with his usual swagger. They tell you, the people who can change a flat tire, who pay your taxes and work 40 hours a week, that you are somehow immoral. We have a message for them: you are not better than us, you are not smarter than us.

To dismiss this as grievance politics is to reject what it feels like to be disrespected, to feel like a foreigner in your own country. Feeling like those who are college educated look down on those who aren't.

Even today, after his landslide victory, many are still fuming that Trump returned to power based on a bunch of lies, sometimes really big lies (like that he won the 2020 election). And of course, that's part of the story. But his supporters have some reason to believe that his victory is actually based on a powerful truth. The economy is not managed in their interest, the government does not work for them and the traditional political parties have failed to deliver in recent years.

That's what appealed to so many people, including longtime Democrats like Bill, who was the first person I spoke with at a rally in Latrobe, just outside Pittsburgh. I've been a Democrat all my life, a grassroots organizer. I was invited to a fundraiser, bought a new suit to look stylish, came and listened to all the speeches. By the end of the evening there had been a program for all welfare recipients, single mothers, new immigrants, but nothing of any kind against me, a father of two, trying to pay his mortgage and working hard to succeed. I realized that the Democrats were no longer for me.

What motivated so many of them was the lack of order and control in their lives.

Yes, there was a cultish atmosphere in America's mass of Maga red hats and rhythmic chants, and yes, a full buffet of conspiracy theories was often on the menu. But what motivated so many of them was the lack of order and control in their lives. If you don't know who is crossing the border, you feel uncomfortable and unsafe. If you can't predict how much your groceries will cost from week to week, you feel the pressure.

And to solve this? You need a disruptor. Someone who doesn't conform to outdated and failed norms of political discourse, someone from outside politics who can pierce through the undergrowth even if in doing so they risk offending. If Trump were polite, generous, restrained and conciliatory, his supporters would find it hard to believe that he would give the system the boost they think it needs.

So Trump's call is in plain sight. This is not an aberration. It's not inexplicable. And now we know for sure that it won't go away. The truth is that the Democrats have lost the heads and the hearts of the people. They failed to be good technocrats (the leader) with high inflation and open borders. And failed to tell a story in which struggling working families could feel seen and heard (the heart).

This is now the challenge for Democrats in the United States who are struggling to regain power, and for Labor in the United Kingdom who are trying to achieve victory. Trump's victory could be a moment, like Margaret Thatcher's victory in 1979, when the old rules of politics are upended and the building blocks of a new progressive project must be rebuilt from the ground up.

The outlines of what needs to happen will emerge. A project that comes squarely on the side of the workers. Where we do the heavy lifting to put in place better, bolder policies on the cost of living, making work pay, securing our borders, meeting the aspirations of those who don't go to college.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Analysis and opinions on the week's news and culture presented by the Observer's best writers

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Where we understand that the way we govern is not working for too many people and must fundamentally change if we are to restore trust. Where we tackle a diffuse and polarized media and where we communicate much more intelligently. And where we tell a story about the common good, belonging and respect, tough enough to bring people together.

Trump won because he was the better candidate with a better message. I think his policies and approach ultimately won't work and will likely cause a lot of damage along the way. But to millions of people, whether we admit it or not, he offered real hope for greater prosperity, more security and fewer wars. Many saw him as a protector against a changing world and against condescending elites.

We now have a choice: anger at Trump supporters or curiosity. We can spend the coming months in fruitless intellectual contortions over whether he meets the criteria for being a fascist, or we can fully understand what just happened and get to work deepening, expanding, and improving a new progressive agenda with the dynamism and vitality necessary to mount a serious response.

Peter Hyman is a former adviser to Keir Starmer and Tony Blair. He is currently working on a project to restore trust in politics and combat far-right populism.

Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 250 words to be considered for publication, email it to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/09/we-can-rage-about-donald-trump-or-we-can-be-curious-about-why-he-appealed-to-so-many The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos