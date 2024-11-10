Andreas PDIP is sad to see President Prabowo's dignity as if Jokowi lowered it

President Prabowo Subianto recommended Central Java residents to elect Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin as governor and vice governor of Central Java. Photo: screenshot of the video received by JPNN.com

jpnn.com – PDI-P politician Andreas Hugo Pareira indicated that the measures taken by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, to support the vice governors of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin, were based on the wishes of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Andreas also felt sad that President Prabowo's dignity was lowered after the former Indonesian Minister of Defense (Menhan) invited the people to elect Lutfhi-Taj Yasin.

“I am sad to see that the dignity of President Prabowo has been lowered, because with this support the people have received a strong message, that President Prabowo is subject to the influence of Jokowi,” he said by message, Sunday (11/10).

Andreas said that Prabowo's actions in campaigning for Luthfi-Yasin were aimed at showing the public that the level of the President of the Republic of Indonesia is equal to that of an activist (jurkam).

“It also seems that Jokowi wants to belittle the dignity of the president who is only played as a security agent,” he continued.

Andreas said Prabowo, as President of the Republic of Indonesia, must be a statesman who stands above all candidates in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections and does not side with any camp especially.

“So don’t reduce the president to a role of law enforcement officer,” he said.