Turkey commemorates founder Atatürk on 86th anniversary of his death





Istanbul, November 10 (SocialNews.XYZ) Turkey on Saturday marked the 86th death anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic, with a series of events across the country. At 9:05 a.m. local time (06:05 GMT), the precise moment Atatürk died in Istanbul in 1938, sirens sounded, ships whistled, traffic stopped and people stopped to pay solemn respects to the deceased leader.





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and members of his cabinet participated in a state ceremony at Anitkabir, Ataturk's mausoleum in the capital Ankara, Xinhua news agency reported. In Istanbul, traffic on the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge, also known as the Bosphorus Bridge, which spans the Bosphorus Strait, stopped as citizens got out of their vehicles to observe the minute's silence. Many lined up at the entrance to Dolmabahçe Palace to visit the room where Atatürk died and placed carnations on his bed. On the water, boats and ships stopped in front of his room, offering their respects to the founder of the nation. The frigate TCG Istanbul, one of the Turkish Navy's main home-made warships, also anchored off the palace. Atatürk declared a republic in 1923, ending the rule of the Ottoman Empire after the War of Independence, and served as its first president until 1938, when he died at the age of 57. Source: IANS About Gopi Gopi Adusumilli is a programmer. He is the Editor-in-Chief of SocialNews.XYZ and Chairman of AGK Fire Inc. He enjoys designing websites, developing mobile applications and publishing news articles on current affairs from various authenticated news sources. When it comes to writing, he enjoys writing about current world politics and Indian films. His future plans include developing SocialNews.XYZ into a news website with no bias or judgment towards any. He can be contacted at [email protected] Like that: As Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialnews.xyz/2024/11/10/turkey-commemorates-founder-ataturk-on-86th-anniversary-of-his-death/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos