Turkey commemorates founder Atatürk on 86th anniversary of his death

Istanbul, November 10 (SocialNews.XYZ) Turkey on Saturday marked the 86th death anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic, with a series of events across the country.
At 9:05 a.m. local time (06:05 GMT), the precise moment Atatürk died in Istanbul in 1938, sirens sounded, ships whistled, traffic stopped and people stopped to pay solemn respects to the deceased leader.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and members of his cabinet participated in a state ceremony at Anitkabir, Ataturk's mausoleum in the capital Ankara, Xinhua news agency reported.
In Istanbul, traffic on the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge, also known as the Bosphorus Bridge, which spans the Bosphorus Strait, stopped as citizens got out of their vehicles to observe the minute's silence.
Many lined up at the entrance to Dolmabahçe Palace to visit the room where Atatürk died and placed carnations on his bed.
On the water, boats and ships stopped in front of his room, offering their respects to the founder of the nation. The frigate TCG Istanbul, one of the Turkish Navy's main home-made warships, also anchored off the palace.
Atatürk declared a republic in 1923, ending the rule of the Ottoman Empire after the War of Independence, and served as its first president until 1938, when he died at the age of 57.
Source: IANS
