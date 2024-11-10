King Charles and Princess of Wales attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph | Remembrance Day

Crowds remained silent at war memorials in villages and towns across the country on Remembrance Sunday as generations gathered to commemorate lives lost in conflict.

In Whitehall, the Princess of Wales joined King Charles to pay tribute to the dead, after a year in which they both revealed they had been diagnosed with cancer. A two-minute silence was observed by the king, who was the first to lay a wreath at the cenotaph.

An unprecedented number of eight former prime ministers took part in the commemorations in central London, alongside Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch, who laid a wreath for the first time.

In Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Michelle O'Neill became the first Sinn Fin politician to attend an official Remembrance Sunday ceremony at Belfast City Hall. O'Neill said his presence was a demonstration of his determination to deliver on his promise to be a prime minister for all.

A message on the wreath she laid at the Cenotaph in Belfast read: As Prime Minister, I want to take our society beyond old boundaries, to build bridges and towards a shared future together. Today I remember all the lives lost in the horror of war and conflicts past and present.

Around 10,000 veterans marched past the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday, representing 326 different armed forces and civilian organizations for the Royal British Legion, the charity behind the annual ceremony. poppy appeal.

Among the younger demonstrators were about 95 young people from Scottys Little Soldiers, a charity helping children who have lost a parent serving in the armed forces. They passed the war memorial, wrapped in black and yellow scarves. A group of Chelsea pensioners received loud cheers as they marched through Whitehall at the Royal British Legion event.

The Sunday closest to Armistice Day is used to commemorate the moment when fighting stopped at the end of the First World War in 1918. Another minute's silence will be observed on Monday at 11 a.m., 106 years after the end of this war.

This year coincides with the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the commemorations have placed particular emphasis on remembering the sacrifices of those who took part.

Former Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major at the Cenotaph. Photo: WPA/Getty Images

Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major at the Cenotaph. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A dwindling number of World War II veterans remain and only 11 are believed to have attended events at the Cenotaph this year. Among them was Christian Lamb, 104, who mapped the beaches of Normandy for D-Day troops and this year received France's highest honor for his work from a Whitehall office.

Attendees at the central London events passed through airport-style security checks, but the day passed without incident. The measures follow unrest last year on Armistice Day, when far-right protesters went to defend the cenotaph while a march against the Israeli bombardment of Gaza took place.

Crowds lined Whitehall behind barriers, many wearing service medals. Large screens were installed to allow participants to follow the debates.

The Princess of Wales looked on from the balcony of a government building overlooking the Cenotaph during her second public appearance of the weekend to mark Armistice Day. This is the first time she has attended public appearances on consecutive days since her cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales laid a wreath after his father. He said last week that 2024 has been brutal and probably the hardest year of my life, with his wife and father both being diagnosed with cancer.

Nigel Farage and Green party co-leader Carla Denyer also watched from balconies. Only parties with six or more seats in Parliament and the largest party in each of the devolved nations lay a wreath.

The Queen was not present as she was recovering from a lung infection. A wreath was laid on his behalf by his squire, Major Ollie Plunket of the Rifles, as she watched the ceremony on television at her home in Wiltshire.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, was at the annual Remembrance Sunday commemoration in Enniskillen, to remember not only the war dead, but also the 12 people killed and dozens injured after an attack in November 1987, minutes before the Remembrance Sunday ceremony. must begin.

In Edinburgh, Prime Minister John Swinney laid wreaths on the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers. Speaking before a memorial service for the fallen, Swinney said he would particularly think of his uncle, Cpl Tom Hunter, a marine who died in Italy in April 1945. Hunter was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross after be made a target to save his troops. German fire.

On Remembrance Sunday I particularly remember all those who lost their lives, but especially my late uncle, he told PA Media.

He was 21 years old. He gave his life to protect his troops and as a result was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest award for bravery in the United Kingdom.

Although this award was given to my late grandmother and late grandfather, it was of limited comfort to them as they had lost their son, my mother had lost her brother and her brothers had also lost their brothers. We remember with emotion the sacrifice he made so that we could live in freedom.