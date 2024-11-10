What Donald Trump's first 100 days will look like





President-elect Donald Trump plans to implement a broad conservative agenda during his first 100 days in office.

Trump will return to the White House in January after securing 270 Electoral College votes and winning swing states in the race against Vice President Kamala Harris, four years after voters rejected him in polls in the race against President Joe Biden. In his victory speech, Trump framed his victory as a “mandate” to implement a series of policies.

That will require cooperation from Congress, and Republicans in the Senate and House are generally more supportive of Trump than when he won in 2016. But there are still a handful of moderate Republicans who could stand in the way of a more ambitious plan. . parts of his agenda, and Republicans won't have enough votes in the Senate to overcome the filibuster.

The first 100 days of his term will likely be spent enacting some of his key campaign promises on immigration and the economy, as well as making appointments to key cabinet positions.

Here's a look at what those first 100 days might look like.

The economy and immigration will be Trump's priorities

The economy is what helped carry Trump to a second term, and it will likely be a priority during his first 100 days in office. Exit polls showed Americans were broadly unhappy with the direction of the country and the economy, which remained a key priority for Trump on the campaign trail.

Trump has advocated policies such as eliminating payroll taxes and cutting taxes. A memo from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, reported by Juliegrace Brufke of Axios, indicates that House Republicans would focus on blocking tax cuts, rolling back what he sees as “excessive regulations” and on reducing public spending.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 6, 2024. Trump plans to implement a broad conservative agenda during his first 100 days in office. President-elect Donald Trump speaks in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 6, 2024. Trump plans to implement a broad conservative agenda during his first 100 days in office. Puce Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, said he thinks Republicans are inclined to embrace some of those policies, including his promise to cut taxes on tips, as part of a rapid reconciliation plan and a broader reconciliation bill dealing with taxes on tips. Fiscal year 2026.

But reconciliation has some limitations: Everything in this bill must be directly tied to spending and revenue, so this process cannot be used to implement other aspects of Trump's agenda.

Trump is also expected to focus on immigration early in his presidency.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's national press secretary, told Fox News shortly after Trump was declared the winner that his first-day agenda would involve launching mass deportations of undocumented immigrants living in the country.

He could do so by revoking temporary protected status that currently allows migrants to work legally in the United States or use local police for deportation programs, NPR reported. But these efforts will likely face many challenges.

According to the American Immigration Council, it would cost $7.3 billion. Efforts to carry out mass evictions would also likely face numerous legal and logistical challenges.

Trump also promised he would order more fracking and oil use on the first day of his presidency. Fracking has become a key issue in Pennsylvania, a state he narrowly won, as Harris' former opposition to the practice has become a sticking point for voters in areas where oil drilling is a factor. key to the local economy.

“I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill,” Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity during a December 2023 town hall event.

Scalise, in his memo to his House colleagues, also wrote that a priority would be to “unleash American energy” by mandating lease sales, opening federal lands to “increased exploration and production of 'energy' and repealing the environmental policies of Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

Regarding the culture wars, Trump also pledged to sign an executive order on day one for schools promoting “critical race theory” or “gender insanity.”

Republicans have sought to pass legislation preventing schools from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with certain students, arguing that these topics should be addressed by parents rather than teachers, but critics consider these policies as an attempt to unfairly target members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Trump also said he would try to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table on the first day of his presidency.

“They are dying, the Russians and the Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I will, I will do it in 24 hours,” Trump said in 2023 during a CNN town hall.

Although experts doubt that the war will actually end on the first day of Trump's presidency, the president-elect will have broad power to change the US approach to Ukraine, which under Biden administration, has been defined by unwavering support for kyiv. defends itself against the Russian invasion launched in February 2022.

As the war reaches its third anniversary, Trump may take steps to reduce the amount of U.S. aid to Ukraine as he has criticized the Biden administration's handling of the conflict.

During the first 100 days of his first administration in 2017, Trump focused on policies such as efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (although Republican efforts to repeal the legislation would ultimately fail in Congress) and the implementation of a travel ban in several Muslim-majority countries. the Middle East.

Trump to appoint key Cabinet positions

The early days of Trump's presidency may also be defined by cabinet appointments. He is expected to begin screening his nominees for future positions such as attorney general or positions overseeing Treasury, defense and borders in the coming weeks.

In 2017, most of his candidates received bipartisan support from Republicans and Democrats. Only Betsy Devos, nominated to head the Department of Education, was rebuffed by some Republicans: Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska opposed her nomination, but Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie in his favor.

In the days following his victory, Trump announced a key White House position, saying he planned to name his senior campaign adviser, Susie Wiles, as chief of staff, a position the Senate did not will not have to vote to confirm.

Speculation already abounds about who Trump might choose for these key roles. Names like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, Richard Grennell and Mike Pompeo have been discussed as potential candidates, but Trump has made no public comments on who he plans to appoint to his Cabinet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-first-100-days-1982833 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos