How Rajdeep Sardesai predicts PM Modi's future

Sardesai says the Sangh recognizes that Modi is more popular than the BJP (according to polls), with one in four voters saying they came to the party because of him, a decrease from 2019, when it was one in three.

The absence of internal rivals for now means Modi will continue beyond his 75th birthday, which is less than a year away.

Next, the book examines the question of whether Rahul Gandhi ultimately became a politician of substance. Sardesai offers a qualified yes. He says that there has been a change from the past (which is why the very question of having finally arrived arose). Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra and, of course, the election results and subsequent changes in Parliament are proof of this.

However, there is still work to be done, Sardesai writes, and the national elections will tell us more about Gandhi's qualities and leadership abilities.

The third question he addresses is whether democracy will survive the Modi era? This is an interesting formulation, and the author takes two elements as indicators. Firstly, the widespread weakness of economic development (in all senses of the word) and, secondly, the drift towards authoritarianism under Modi. Both should be addressed if the answer to the question is yes.

Nothing Sardesai says is unacceptable. There is, however, another way to answer the question of whether the Modi era is over.