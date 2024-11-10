Prabowo meets Xi Jinping, affirms commitment to cooperation for global stability





BEIJING, Fraksigerindra.id — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met with President of the People's Republic of China (RTT) Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the House, Beijing, China, on Saturday (September 11). At the start of the meeting, Prabowo expressed his utmost respect for Xi Jinping who warmly welcomed his arrival. I am very grateful that you accepted me; and I realize that today is Saturday evening, but you still received me with state ceremonies. Thank you very much, Prabowo told Xi. On this occasion, Prabowo emphasized his commitment to continue improving cooperative relations between Indonesia and China for global prosperity and stability. Once again, Mr. President Xi, distinguished leaders, I would like to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening these relations and working together for the common interests of our two peoples and for the prosperity, peace and stability of all Asia. This is my commitment, Prabowo said. Xi Jinping also agreed to maintain the tradition of good cooperation with Indonesia and stick to bilateral relations that benefit both countries. China is willing to work with the new Indonesian government to inherit the good tradition of friendly cooperation, adhere to the right direction of bilateral relations, and continue to write a new chapter of strength, unity and mutually beneficial cooperation, said Mr. Xi. Meanwhile, Prabowo is expected to attend a meeting tomorrow between the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) and a number of leading companies in China, during which investment deals worth of more than 10 billion dollars will also be signed. Tomorrow I will be invited to a meeting between the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and major Chinese companies and agreements will be signed totaling more than $10 billion. “I think this is a very important step in our relationship,” concluded Prabowo.

