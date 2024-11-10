We asked Americans what they heard about Trump and Harris throughout the campaign. Here's what they told us





Americans heard very different messages about Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the final days of the 2024 election, according to The Breakthrough, a CNN polling project that tracked what average Americans actually heard, read and saw on presidential candidates throughout the general election campaign.

In the final pre-election survey, conducted November 1-4, the word most associated with Trump's winning campaign was “trash.” This included references to several stories: the racist joke about Puerto Rico told by a comedian at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, the former president's comment that the United States was like trash to the world and Trump seized on a garbled remark from President Joe. Biden will hold a news conference from inside a garbage truck while wearing a yellow safety vest, then gather in the same outfit with his supporters.

The words most commonly used in the final days of the Harris campaign were, on the other hand, remarkably generic: campaign, rally and advertisement.

The most commonly used phrase about Trump over the past week was “garbage truck,” versus “middle class” for Harris, but mentions of the former were about twice as frequent as the latter, suggesting relatively little consensus on the final narrative of the vice presidential campaign.

The data also doesn't necessarily offer a clear story about Trump's path to victory. This may, in fact, suggest some limits on the extent to which a siled information environment can affect vote choice in an election where partisans have often diverged in their news narrative and about 8 in 10 voters declared in exit polls that they had made their own choice. minds sometime before September.

But the project, led by SSRS and Verasight on behalf of a research team from CNN, Georgetown University and the University of Michigan, provides insight into how the country experienced the campaign. In the abbreviated race between Harris and Trump, the study found, the only presidential debate between the two candidates in September may have been the last campaign event to truly capture universal attention.

What also stands out in the rankings over time is the lack of a sustained narrative about either candidate. This partly echoes 2016, when researchers found that no persistent negative themes emerged when we asked people daily what they had read, seen or heard about Trump. That, Gallup's Frank Newport wrote four years ago, reflected his campaign's ability to define media coverage through attention-grabbing tactics that defied existing norms of political decorum, and the opposing campaign's inability to to come up with a powerful negative narrative to use against him. .

But the parallels with 2016 are far from absolute. In 2024, while no story stuck with Trump, the top word lie did, reaching the top five words associated with him in all but one week of the election's final two months. And notably, while impressions of Hillary Clinton in 2016 were consistently dominated by stories about her emails, no positive or negative topics played a similar role for Harris in 2024.

On average, during the 20 weeks of the Breakthrough survey this year, about 76% of U.S. adults said each week they had heard at least some news about Trump. In the full 15 weeks of data since Harris entered the race, a slightly lower share, about 71% on average, said they had heard of her. There was less disparity in the final week of the campaign, where about three-quarters of Americans said they had read, heard or seen at least something about each candidate, 76% for Trump and 74% for Harris.

These numbers also suggest that the public's attention span actually narrowed as the calendar moved toward fall. In July, the share of people who had heard of Trump reached 89% after the first assassination attempt on him, while the share of people who had heard of Biden peaked at 84% following his debate performance presidential election and his subsequent decision to leave the race. The share of people with something to say about Harris never rose above the 77% it reached in mid-August.

This trend, peaking over the summer and dropping during the final days of the election, also stands out from the last two elections. In 2020, the share of voters saying they had heard of Trump and Biden increased modestly but mostly steadily throughout the fall; attention in 2016 was more sporadic but peaked in mid-October.

The Breakthrough Project also tracked the sentiments expressed in survey responses—that is, not the feelings Americans expressed about the candidates personally, but rather whether the terms and The tone they used to phrase what they heard tended to be more positive or negative. In the first months after Harris entered the race, her opinion score was more positive than Trump's, according to the poll. But that distinction largely faded during the final month of the campaign. Although Harris saw an uptick in the final week leading up to Election Day, both candidates' opinion scores remained well below water.

Sentiments expressed by political independents when talking about the news surrounding Trump have been negative throughout the campaign. Their sentiment when discussing what they heard about Harris, who was nearly neutral early in her candidacy, declined slightly throughout the fall, narrowing her advantage over Trump on that score.

CNN's Jennifer Agiesta and Edward Wu contributed to this report.

