Modi slams Congress JMM, praises tribal leaders at Jharkhand rally





Gumla (Jharkhand): Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress and its allies “cannot see Adivasis at the top” and kept Jharkhand behind. Addressing a rally in Gumla ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi admired the talent, diligence, honesty and leadership of the tribals. “This is the reason why there are many Adivasi ministers in the BJP government,” the Prime Minister said. Get Latest Mathrubhumi Updates in English He further reminded the audience that the Congress “tried its best” not to let the tribal daughter, Droupadi Murmu, become President of India, and continues to insult her. The Prime Minister said former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was also insulted. “We must not forget the way the Congress treated President Droupadi Murmu. The Congress tried its best not to let the 'Adivasi beti' win. Even today they do not hesitate to disrespect to the President. The truth is that the Congress and their allies cannot see the Adivasis in addition. What happened with Champai Soren is an example of this,” PM Modi said. “The JMM Congress has kept Jharkhand behind. The BJP has made Jharkhand the center of major projects launched for the development of the nation,” PM Modi added. Prime Minister Modi further listed out the projects launched by the NDA government of Jharkhand, these projects include Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana; The scheme facilitates microcredit/loan up to Rs 10 lakhs to micro income generating enterprises and Ayushman Bharat Yojana; The program aims to provide free access to health insurance coverage to low-income individuals. “We had launched 'MUDRA yojana from Dumka and not Delhi. We had launched Ayunshman Yojana which provided Rs 5 lakh for free treatment from Jharkhand,” PM Modi said. “We have also started free treatment for people over 70 years old. I want to assure you that if anyone in your family is over 70 years old, your mother, your father, your grandfather if he needs treatment, you don't need to do it. Their son is sitting in Delhi,” PM Modi added about health insurance coverage for all people aged 70 and above. PM Modi further said that the NDA government launched the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) project from the birthplace of famous tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. “We have launched PM Jan Man's project from Ulihatu, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. This will benefit the tribes who have been neglected for years.” PM Modi further assured that the BJP will live up to the motto 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. He claimed that the Congress wanted to “break” the unity of tribals, OBCs and Dalits. “The BJP-NDA government is following the motto 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. By following this path, Jharkhand will develop. However, the Congress and the JMM have other intentions. The Congress knows that where the tribals, the OBC and Dalits united, they were finished these states Congress wants to break the unity of SC, ST and OBC community They want to remove reservation if you are divided in caste, your powers go backwards. no. That’s why I say: Ek Rahenge toh safe rahenge,” PM Modi said. Voting for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.

