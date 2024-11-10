East Kalimantan DPRD pushes engineer certification budget to improve construction work quality





SAMARINDA. The East Kalimantan (Kaltim) regional governments, both provincial and district/city, should prepare budgets in their respective Regional Revenue and Expenditure Budgets (APBDs) to finance engineering certification costs. This is particularly aimed at engineers who work in the Public Works Department (PU), so that those responsible for making commitments (PPK) and those responsible for implementing technical activities (PPTK) in projects construction of buildings and other infrastructure are competent certified civil servants. East Kalimantan DPRD member Sapto Setyo Pramono expressed the importance of this certification, believing that the costs required to take the training and proficiency exams are not cheap. “The costs are not cheap because you have to complete additional training before taking certification or proficiency tests,” he said. Sapto stressed that financing the certification of engineers is not only the responsibility of the government, but also of all construction companies operating in the region. This certification is important to ensure the completeness and quality of work on government projects. “Engineer certification is mandatory according to Law Number 11 of 2014 regarding Engineering,” he stressed. Engineer certification aims to ensure the quality of competence and professionalism of professional engineering services. In this law, it is regulated that every engineer who practices engineering must have an Engineer Registration Certificate (STRI) issued by the Indonesian Engineers Association (PII) and is valid for five years, and must be re-registered by the sequel. Apart from this, the law also states that foreign engineers who wish to practice in Indonesia must have a work permit in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws and regulations. Sapto added that all engineering graduates must hold a Professional Engineer (SIP) certification. Law number: 11 of 2014 requires all engineers who will work to have a SIP. “Engineers who have not been certified face positive criminal fines and threats of imprisonment.” he pointed out. Implementation of mandatory engineering certification began in 2014, requiring every engineering graduate to have a SIP before working. To obtain an engineering degree, a person must have a bachelor's degree in engineering or a bachelor's degree in applied engineering, followed by professional training of at least one year with a load of 24 credits. After obtaining a SIP, engineers must also have a performance record that meets applicable standards. Engineering certificates must be renewed every five years as part of the Continuing Professional Development (CLA) program. On April 12, 2019, President Joko Widodo signed Government Regulation (PP) Number 25 of 2019 pursuant to Law Number 11 of 2014 concerning Engineering. Sapto explained that after obtaining certification, there are three engineering qualifications, namely pratama, intermediate and major. “We ourselves do not know if the PPK/PPTK owns the project within the Public Works Department, nor what their qualifications are. If most are primary engineers, this needs to be improved through education and training. training “For large projects, PPK/PPTK should have the main qualifications,” he suggested (adv/mrf/rin).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sapos.co.id/dprd-kaltim/2455297379/dprd-kaltim-dorong-anggaran-sertifikasi-insinyur-guna-tingkatkan-kualitas-pekerjaan-konstruksi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos