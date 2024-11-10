Discussion on the changing landscape of civil society and social control in China under Xi Jinping | Local News





BRATTLEBORO The Windham World Affairs Council (WWAC) will host Mark Sidel, professor of law and public affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, for an in-depth discussion on the changing landscape of civil society and social control in China under the leadership of Xi Jinping. . The conference will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13 (doors open at 6 p.m.) at the Center Congregational Church at 193 Main Street in Brattleboro. A $10 donation is suggested, but everyone is welcome to join. RSVP to marksidel.eventbrite.com. A virtual option via Zoom is also available; Information can be found at the Eventbrite link. I am delighted to speak at the Windham World Affairs Council on China and look forward to an in-depth discussion with an exceptionally well-informed community, said Professor Sidel. The 12 years since the start of the Xi era in China have been marked by a steady strengthening of social control, a reduction in the role of non-governmental organizations and civic action, and repression of activists and dissidents. At the same time, nonprofit and nongovernmental social service activities and private philanthropy continue to grow. Drawing on its many years of work and research, Sidel will explore how China currently approaches civic activity by domestic and foreign organizations and what lies ahead for the civil society sector. Sidel is a long-time specialist in civil society, nonprofits and philanthropy. He has been involved in China since his first visit in 1972, including as part of the team that established the Ford Foundation's presence in China in the late 1980s and as a researcher and consultant. He also managed Ford Foundations programs in Vietnam and worked in the Ford office in India. Sidel is an elected member of the American Law Institute and serves on the boards of the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law, the China Medical Board, The Rights Practice (United States), and other organizations. He has consulted extensively with foundations, non-governmental organizations and humanitarian agencies on philanthropic and non-profit activities in China, Vietnam, India and elsewhere in Asia. He has been a visiting professor of law at Harvard Law School, Melbourne Law School, the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) and other institutions, and has published numerous articles on civil society , philanthropy and state-society relations in China and around Asia.

