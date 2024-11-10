How is Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a boss? EAM Jaishankar reveals





Foreign Minister S Jaishankar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar On Sunday, he offered a candid insight into his working relationship with the Prime Minister Narendra Modidescribing him as a demanding but empowering leader who values ​​preparation and operational freedom. When asked about PM Modi's leadership style and how he is as a boss, Dr. Jaishankar pointed out, I have daily review sessions… In some ways, I would say he's honestly a demanding boss. He explained that the Prime Minister expects full preparation for any discussion or meeting. If you are discussing something, you must be fully prepared. You need to know what you're talking about to make your argument or cause. You have to stand your ground and have the data, Jaishankar said, emphasizing the high standards Modi sets for his team. Dr Jaishankar, during Aditya Birla's 25th Silver Jubilee Fellowship programme, highlighted the interactive nature of Prime Minister Modi's leadership. “He's a very interactive boss…I liked working with him because he takes a call and then gives you that latitude,” Jaishankar noted. He gave an example of the Ukraine crisis, where Modi's leadership has been both decisive and empowering. During the Ukraine crisis, he responded to a call that we needed to get people out. Do the right thing. Use the Air Force. Use civil aviation. Talk to people. Tell me what I should do. If I have to call, I will. If you have to send ministers there to do it. It gives you that operational freedom, Jaishankar reminded. Although he is pragmatic in his approach, Dr Jaishankar stressed that Prime Minister Modi does not micromanage. It's not like he doesn't follow you, but he doesn't micromanage you. I enjoyed the experience of this work, Jaishankar said, emphasizing the trust the Prime Minister has in his ministers to resolve high-stakes issues. Modi's diplomatic influence Dr Jaishankar also praised Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic acumen, particularly highlighting his relations with world leaders. The prime minister was among the first three calls President Trump received. Prime Minister Modi built relationships across several presidents, Jaishankar said, reflecting on Modi's effectiveness in nurturing international relations. He pointed out that Modi's first visit to Washington was during Barack Obama's presidency, followed by interactions with Donald Trump and, more recently, Joe Biden. Addressing concerns over global geopolitics, Jaishankar added: “I know many countries are nervous about the United States today, let's be honest. We are not part of it. The statement underlined India's growing confidence in its international relations under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Jaishankar's remarks painted a picture of a leader who was demanding but empowering, interactive but respectful of the autonomy of his team. His praise for Modi's strategic vision and diplomatic skills highlights the prime minister's ability to balance detailed oversight while fostering an environment of trust and operational independence among his ministers. Get the latest news live on Times Now along with the latest breaking news and headlines from India and around the world.

