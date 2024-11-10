Services of the Bali Provincial Government during Governor Koster's era achieved the Very Good category





SINGARAJA, BALIPOST.com – The hard work of Bali Governor 2018-2023 Wayan Koster has produced results for the Balinese ways. The implementation of e-government by the Bali Provincial Government to serve the public or Balinese ways during the era of Governor Koster is considered to be in the very good category. This has been proven, Bali Province achieved the title of “Very Good” in the Evaluation of the Implementation of the Electronic Government System (SPBE) in 2023. The SPBE Index of the Bali Provincial Government also experienced a significant increase, from 3.68 in 2021 to 4.07 on the scale. Highest 5.0 points in 2023. Most recently, Bali once again won the SPBE Summit 2024 Digital Government Award for Best Implementation of Electronic Government Systems in the provincial category. The award was presented directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and received by Acting. Governor of Bali, HM Mahendra Putra. For the achievements of the Bali Provincial Government, Prof. Dr. Gede Rasben Dantes, ST., MTI., appreciated it during the public test in Undiksha on November 6, 2024. Prof. Rasben appeared among the panelists, saying that digital transformation is essential to the management or development of Bali in the future. “I see that the electronic government system index in Bali province stands at an index of 4.07 which we can describe as very good,” the professor said. Rasben. At that time, the candidates for governor and vice governor of Bali number 2, Wayan Koster and I Nyoman Giri Prasta (Koster-Giri) were present as candidates for the leadership of the Island of the Gods whose program, the vision and mission would be tested if they were then given a mandate on Balinese ways. The theme of the public test was initiated by BEM Undiksha and is about building a Balinese land with character, culture and prosperity. At Koster-Giri, he asked what are the big plans for the future in terms of digital transformation to provide services to the people of Bali and strengthening government governance? In response to this question, Wayan Koster, candidate for governor number 2 of Bali, while serving as governor of Bali from 2018 to 2023, implemented an electronic government (eGovernment) system. The Bali Provincial Government is the only government that received a very good category for implementing an electronic government system. “This needs to be expanded, for tourism, MSMEs, SMEs, that’s why we are developing economic transformation, including the creative and digital economy,” Koster explained. Koster said that the basis of Bali's economic development in the future will be a transition or transformation from tourism to one of the leading sectors, namely the creative and digital economy. “For this reason, we need to develop the infrastructure of communication technologies, which is why Turyapada Tower was built in Sukasada, Buleleng, as a telecommunications network so that the northern Bali area is no longer difficult to reach and let there be no empty space in all of Bali,” explained this man from Sembiran. In addition to achieving economic transformation, Koster-Giri also has a number of programs aimed at strengthening the application of digital in various sectors in Bali. We prioritize free WiFi access to villages, health centers, DTWs and even Banjar, so that access to this is possible. technology is easily accessible to our youth in “We will also support Undiksha in achieving this educational transformation based on digital technology,” explained Koster, as agreed by Giri Prasta. (km/balipost)

