Main Turkish media present COP29 in Azerbaijan





Main media in Trkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have widely covered the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan. The media of these friendly countries informed their audiences about the agenda of the global environmental event, Azerbaijan's efforts to organize COP29 and Trkiye's priorities in environmental protection. Caliber.Az reports via local media. The articles highlight that a key issue on the agenda of global discussions in Baku will be “climate finance”. Attention is also drawn to the expected participation of heads of state and government from almost 100 countries at COP29, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The number of registered participants at COP29 has already exceeded 67,000 people. The “Zero Waste” project, initiated by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, will be presented as part of the global event in Azerbaijan. Anadolu Agency published an interview with Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Energy and COP29 CEO Elnur Sultanov. “Preparing infrastructure, resolving transportation issues, accommodation and issuing visas are only part of the complex tasks we have accomplished in one year. More than 67,000 people have already registered to participate in COP29 This is not the final figure Azerbaijan is ready to welcome all its guests,” Sultanov said. The Deputy Minister highlighted the high level of security measures at COP29 and expressed hope that the success of the global event would have a positive political, social and economic impact on Azerbaijan. Turkish media also informed the public about the new roadmap for Trkiye's long-term climate change strategy, which will be unveiled at COP29. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan next November. This decision was taken during the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. For two weeks, Baku will become a global hub, welcoming around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system. The abbreviation COP stands for “Conference of the Parties” and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC. The Convention has 198 member states. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held every year. The first COP was held in Berlin in March 1995 and its secretariat is based in Bonn. By Naila Huseynova

