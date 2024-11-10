Politics
Presidents Prabowo-Xi Jinping discuss blue economy to the dikes
Beijing (ANTARA) – Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto explained the content of the meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and President Xi Jinping which, among other things, discussed the blue economy and the giant dike or “great dike”.
“In the bilateral negotiations, it is hoped that cooperation will continue, particularly with regard to the development of the “blue economy” sector, namely the deepening of the maritime sectors, from energy to diesel, in of course going through the “fishing” sector,” he said.
On Saturday (September 11), the two leaders witnessed the signing of a number of 'G to G' agreements in the areas of fresh coconut exports, sustainable capture fisheries, blue economy , mineral resources, green minerals, water resources, financing of nutritional products. from food for schoolchildren to maritime safety.
“Several things were conveyed by President Mr. Prabowo and also received a good response from President Xi Jinping, namely the cooperation which is a proud project, namely the Jakarta-Bandung 'high-speed train', then the future plans, Mr. President transmitted regarding the “Great Wall”, namely the dam in North Java,” Airlangga said when meeting with ANTARA in Beijing on Sunday.
Apart from this, Airlangga also said that there were discussions regarding the development of the “Two Countries Twin Parks” area, namely the development of industrial zones in both countries.
“Then there are also various activities, including further implementation of 'local currency settlement' or LCS rather than 'payment system', as this is also important. Well, apart from the pillars of the economic sector, this is also discussed,” said Airlangga.
At the same time, in the field of security, discussions are also taking place, which will be continued by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Indonesia and China.
“So the atmosphere was very good and optimistic during the meeting which also discussed geopolitics, including the latest situation regarding the election of President Trump in America,” Airlangga added.
Regarding trade relations with the United States, according to Airlangga, Indonesia does not need to worry because it already has an “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” mechanism that has been signed.
“And America understands that we have a close relationship in terms of trade investments with China. So that is a fact and we are included in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with China in the Indo-Pacific region and are members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) so that America supports us,” Airlangga explained.
Also read: Accompanying Prabowo, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries strengthens fishing cooperation with China
Indonesia is also in the process of joining the OECD, which is one of the economic platforms of the United States.
“So it was clear yesterday that the president also said that Indonesia is a non-aligned country and therefore we can cooperate with anyone, especially after the Beijing meeting, the president will go to Washington soon,” he said. said Airlangga.
Regarding financing nutritious food, Airlangga acknowledged that the Chinese government supports the Indonesian government.
“Because they have also implemented nutritious meals here, and it is also in APBN,” Airlangga emphasized.
The Chinese government supports the free and nutritious food program promoted by President Prabowo Subianto's government by reaching a financing agreement regarding the “Indonesia Supplementary Food and School Feeding Program.”
This was read during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indonesian government and the Chinese government, which was directly attended by President Prabowo Subianto and President Xi Jinping on Saturday (September 11).
Also read: President Prabowo: China is an example of a superpower and a great civilization
Journalist: Desca Lidya Natalia
Editor: Rahmad Nasution
Copyright © ANTARA 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://www.antaranews.com/berita/4456045/presiden-prabowo-xi-jinping-bahas-ekonomi-biru-hingga-tanggul-laut
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Canada reports first case of bird flu
- Cuba shakes after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake
- CFP Playoff Projections: Indiana and Alabama join the field
- Senior adviser shares details on Trump transition team and administration
- Task Force Yonif 641/Bru buys products from the Earth, Papuan mothers are happy and smiling – KOMANDO PORTAL
- Presidents Prabowo-Xi Jinping discuss blue economy to the dikes
- World leaders will meet this week for climate negotiations, but will COP29 deliver action for the Pacific?
- India will not travel to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB | Cricket news
- Cuba suffers a major earthquake as the island battles the aftermath of the storm
- Main Turkish media present COP29 in Azerbaijan
- Services of the Bali Provincial Government during Governor Koster's era achieved the Very Good category
- Britain is 'not a target' of Trump tariffs as free trade agreement talks could happen again, expert says | political news