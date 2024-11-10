Presidents Prabowo-Xi Jinping discuss blue economy to the dikes

Beijing (ANTARA) – Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto explained the content of the meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and President Xi Jinping which, among other things, discussed the blue economy and the giant dike or “great dike”.

“In the bilateral negotiations, it is hoped that cooperation will continue, particularly with regard to the development of the “blue economy” sector, namely the deepening of the maritime sectors, from energy to diesel, in of course going through the “fishing” sector,” he said.

On Saturday (September 11), the two leaders witnessed the signing of a number of 'G to G' agreements in the areas of fresh coconut exports, sustainable capture fisheries, blue economy , mineral resources, green minerals, water resources, financing of nutritional products. from food for schoolchildren to maritime safety.

“Several things were conveyed by President Mr. Prabowo and also received a good response from President Xi Jinping, namely the cooperation which is a proud project, namely the Jakarta-Bandung 'high-speed train', then the future plans, Mr. President transmitted regarding the “Great Wall”, namely the dam in North Java,” Airlangga said when meeting with ANTARA in Beijing on Sunday.

Apart from this, Airlangga also said that there were discussions regarding the development of the “Two Countries Twin Parks” area, namely the development of industrial zones in both countries.

“Then there are also various activities, including further implementation of 'local currency settlement' or LCS rather than 'payment system', as this is also important. Well, apart from the pillars of the economic sector, this is also discussed,” said Airlangga.

At the same time, in the field of security, discussions are also taking place, which will be continued by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Indonesia and China.

“So the atmosphere was very good and optimistic during the meeting which also discussed geopolitics, including the latest situation regarding the election of President Trump in America,” Airlangga added.

Regarding trade relations with the United States, according to Airlangga, Indonesia does not need to worry because it already has an “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” mechanism that has been signed.

“And America understands that we have a close relationship in terms of trade investments with China. So that is a fact and we are included in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with China in the Indo-Pacific region and are members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) so that America supports us,” Airlangga explained.

Indonesia is also in the process of joining the OECD, which is one of the economic platforms of the United States.

“So it was clear yesterday that the president also said that Indonesia is a non-aligned country and therefore we can cooperate with anyone, especially after the Beijing meeting, the president will go to Washington soon,” he said. said Airlangga.

Regarding financing nutritious food, Airlangga acknowledged that the Chinese government supports the Indonesian government.

“Because they have also implemented nutritious meals here, and it is also in APBN,” Airlangga emphasized.

The Chinese government supports the free and nutritious food program promoted by President Prabowo Subianto's government by reaching a financing agreement regarding the “Indonesia Supplementary Food and School Feeding Program.”

This was read during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indonesian government and the Chinese government, which was directly attended by President Prabowo Subianto and President Xi Jinping on Saturday (September 11).

