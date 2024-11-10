Prabowo Officially Disbands Joko Widodo Era Job Creation Law Task Force, Here's the Reason





Harianbengkuluekspress.id– President Prabowo Subianto officially dissolved the Working Group (Satgas) for the Acceleration of Socialization of the Job Creation Law (UU). The dissolution of this working group is provided for in Presidential Regulation Number 32 of 2024 regarding the Acceleration of Socialization of the Job Creation Law. This presidential decree was signed by President Prabowo on the 8th “In order to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of government administration, it is necessary to dissolve the working group responsible for accelerating the socialization of Law No. 11 of 2020 regarding job creation,” reads -on in one of the considerations of the presidential decree of November 9, 2024. . With the issuance of this presidential decree, the Working Group on the Law was declared null and void and dissolved. For information, the Job Creation Law Task Force was formed in May 2021 by the seventh President Joko Widodo. This working group is responsible for synergizing the activities, strategies and content of the socialization of the Job Creation Law implemented by the regional government and relevant ministries. ALSO READ: In Memory of Childhood, PDT Village Minister Yandri Susanto Hands Over IDR 75 Million in Aid to Palak Siring Village ALSO READ: Tonight's 2024 AFF Futsal Final, Indonesian team optimistic of being the best in ASEAN The decision to dissolve the task force is stated in the stipulation point of Article 1 which states that the President revokes the amendments contained in Presidential Decree Number 16 of 2022 which regulates the amendments made to Presidential Decree Number 10 of 2021 regarding the Working Group for the acceleration of Socialization of the law on job creation. “Presidential Decree Number 10 of 2021 regarding the Task Force for the Acceleration of Socialization of Law Number 11 of 2020 regarding Job Creation, is repealed and declared invalid,” reads an excerpt from the article 2 of the presidential decree. On the one hand, the Working Group is led or chaired by Mr. Mahendra Siregar, with Mr. Suahasil Nazara, MM Chatib Basri and Mr. Raden Pardede as vice-chairs. Meanwhile, the secretary of the Working Group is Arif Budimanta. Previously, the Constitutional Court granted part of the Labor Party's case against the Ciptaker law. In response, Labor Minister Yassierli said the government would comply with the MP's decision. The Labor Party will therefore follow this decision. ALSO READ: 2024 municipal election, hundreds of PKS executives ready to win. ALSO READ: PDT village minister returns to the village, these are the activities he carried out In a statement issued on Saturday, February 11, 2024, Minister of Labor Yassierli said that “the government will also immediately take strategic measures to follow up on this decision.”

