Connect with us

Politics

China, Indonesia reach $10 billion deals focused on green energy, technology

China, Indonesia reach billion deals focused on green energy, technology

 


Beijing

China and Indonesia signed deals worth $10 billion at the Indonesia-China Business Forum in Beijing on Sunday, covering sectors such as food, new energy, technology and biotechnology, Chinese state media reported.

The forum followed a meeting Saturday between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was in China until Sunday, the first country he has visited since taking office last month.

Prabowo, who won Indonesia's presidential election in February, also chose China for his first visit as president-elect, underscoring Jakarta's commitment to stronger strategic ties with Beijing.

In a joint statement following the leaders' meeting, the countries agreed to strengthen collaboration in sectors such as new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, photovoltaics and the digital economy.

They also committed to strengthening their partnership on the global energy transition and jointly ensuring the security of global mineral supplies and industrial chains, the statement said.

Prabowo, in a separate statement, expressed optimism that close cooperation between the two countries would improve regional stability.

“We must lead by example: in this era, cooperation and not confrontation is the path to peace and prosperity,” Prabowo said, adding that Indonesia was determined to support Chinese investors.

Chinese battery materials producer GEM signed a deal with PT Vale Indonesia on Sunday to build a high-pressure acid leaching plant in Central Sulawesi, partly to secure nickel resources, according to a filing in Shenzhen. Prabowo witnessed the signing.

The nickel industry in Indonesia, the world's largest producer of the metal, is dominated by Chinese companies, including Tsingshan Holding Group and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt.

In the technology sector, Indonesian technology company GoTo Gojek Tokopedia signed deals with Chinese companies Tencent and Alibaba to develop cloud infrastructure and digital talent in Indonesia, Reuters reported earlier.

The two countries will introduce visa measures, including long-term multiple-entry visas, and encourage more direct flights and destinations based on demand, the joint statement said.

Other cooperation agreements signed during Prabowo's visit include collaboration in housing and the export of fresh coconuts from Indonesia to China.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/china-indonesia-seal-10-billion-in-deals-focused-on-green-energy-and-tech/7858988.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: