Trump's 2024 victory revealed shifts in voters that could reshape the American political landscape.

President-elect Donald Trump won on all fronts, improving Republican margins almost everywhere and making good on promises to win over more non-white voters before defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

Now that the dust has settled on the 2024 presidential election, a dive into CNN's exit polls and county-by-county results compared to previous elections offers an even more detailed look at Trump's victory.

And perhaps more importantly for Democrats, the results paint a daunting picture of a party whose national coalition fractured with suburbs where they won as hard as they could, Latinos quickly realigning with the GOP and Trump showing the kind of marginal gains among Democrats. hard-to-win urban and rural voters.

Here are five takeaways about which voters Trump won and what that means for the future:

One trend likely to reshape the American political landscape is the massive shift of Latino voters toward Trump. His gains were visible across the country, but were particularly stark in Florida.

Trump won a nearly 12-point victory in Miami-Dade County, home to a massive population of Cuban Americans and a large and growing number of Venezuelan immigrants. He was the first Republican presidential candidate to win the county in 36 years.

But perhaps more worrying for Democrats outside the Sunshine State is Trump's strong performance in the Orlando area, where the Latino population is largely Puerto Rican and, therefore, Results more closely reflect what is also happening outside of Florida. The Harris campaign had hoped that the pro-Trump comedian calling the island trash during a rally at Madison Square Garden would resonate with those voters. But the results showed they moved sharply in favor of Trump.

Trump's 1.5-point victory in Osceola County reversed a situation that President Joe Biden had won by 14 points four years earlier. Trump's performance also improved in Orange County, home of Orlando, where Biden won by 23 points in 2020 but Harris won by just 5.6 points this year.

CNN exit polls showed dramatic changes in the number of Latino voters over just a four-year period.

In 2020, Biden won Latino voters nationally, 65% to Trump's 32%. For Harris, the advantage was just 52% to Trump's 46%, a huge slip within a demographic that makes up 12% of the overall electorate.

Among Latino men, the numbers were even more striking. Trump won among Latino men by 12 points, up from 35 points in 2020. If the sea change continues in the next election, it could redraw the American political map, with consequences ranging from presidential races to legislative battles of States and much more.

The shift in Latino voters was also visible at the border, particularly in the Rio Grande Valley of southeast Texas.

Starr County, which is 97% Hispanic, hadn't supported a Republican presidential candidate since 1892 and hadn't exactly been close: Hillary Clinton won there by 60 points in 2016. But Trump broke that streak this year, winning Starr County by 16 points. It was a striking example of the rapid political evolution of the valley.

The tough border security message that Trump hammered home has hit home nationwide in the Texas border region, where residents, many of whom have lived in the United States for generations, are acutely feeling the effects of the crossing borders. The Republicans' cultural appeals and organizing efforts also bore fruit.

There are reasons for Democrats to believe they can stop, or at least slow, this change. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has made progress, but has not racked up the same huge border victories as Trump. One Democratic incumbent, Vicente Gonzalez, narrowly held on to his Rio Grande Valley seat, although the race was much closer than the one he faced against the same opponent in 2022. The same was true for Rep. Henry Cuellar, the most conservative Democrat in the House.

The good news for Republicans: It wasn't just Texas. In the swing state of Arizona, Yuma County, a border county in the southwest corner of the state, won Trump by 6 points in 2020. He won the county by 29 points this year.

Trump criticized Detroit while in Detroit. He accused Harris of ruining San Francisco, where she was a prosecutor. He held a rally in deep blue New York City when the state wasn't in play.

While the effectiveness of his campaign tactics is questionable, what is undeniable is that the former president exploited latent discontent in urban areas, where local governments are run almost exclusively by Democrats.

Trump's vote percentage in Wayne County, home to Detroit, increased by 3.4 percentage points from 2020. Harris's percentage fell by 5.7 points. And the Democratic ticket won the state's most populous county, where running huge margins is key to the party's statewide hopes, by 85,000 fewer votes than in 2020. Trump's appeals are partly due to his appeals to black men and his efforts to reach out to Arab American voters.

Urban movements in favor of Trump were evident on the political map. It gained ground in New York and surrounding counties. But even small gains, like the 2 to 3 points he appears to have improved in Philadelphia compared to 2020, are significant: It reduced the raw Democratic vote advantage there by about 55,000 votes.

Trump’s improvement has been fueled in part by black men. CNN exit polls showed a gap of just 2 points among black men toward Trump nationally. But the shift was much bigger in some key states, like Pennsylvania, where Biden's 89% to 10% advantage turned into a 72% to 26% victory for Harris, and North Carolina , where Biden's 91% to 8% advantage was just 78%. at 21% for Harris.

As Election Day approached, two potentially decisive questions loomed: Would Trump's years-long effort to appeal to men, particularly young people and non-white men, show up at the polls? And would Harris be able to get ahead of him by relying more on recent Democratic victories in the suburbs?

The answers: Yes. And no.

The only group Harris improved Biden's margins with was college-educated women. His campaign had hoped for big gains with voters who contributed to Democratic midterm victories in 2018 and 2022, and who might have supported former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. That's why she campaigned alongside former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her House seat in a 2022 primary after fiercely opposing to Trump, during the final days of the race. But they were nowhere near enough to stop its overall slide.

The counties surrounding Detroit are a window into Harris' failure. Oakland County, a vast suburban area that both campaigns visited during the closing days of the races. Harris won by 10 points and 85,000 votes less than the 14-point, 114,000-vote victory Biden won there in 2020. Macomb County, where Trump won by 8 points and 40,000 votes four years ago years, went to the former president by 14 points. points and 70,000 votes.

These marginal gains for Trump add up very quickly in a state where he beat Harris by 78,000 votes.

Trump has also shown improvements in Western battlegrounds, including Nevada, where different rules for counting mail-in ballots mean vote counting is slower, but early indications are that Trump has made gains. significant gains, particularly among newly registered independent voters in and around Las Vegas. Independents made up a larger share of Nevada's overall electorate than in 2020, and they swung 8 points in Trump's favor.

The deep challenge the national Democratic Party faces with rural voters has been clearly visible in two states the party hasn't won at the presidential level in a generation: Missouri and Kentucky.

In Missouri, policies largely supported by Democrats have gained popular support. This year, voters approved statewide ballot measures guaranteeing the right to abortion, raising the minimum wage and mandating paid sick leave.

But Harris? Blown by 15 points.

In Kentucky, the same state that re-elected a Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, last year in a campaign largely focused on cultural battles like abortion rights and transgender rights, voters categorically rejected a proposed voucher program.

They also rejected Harris, giving Trump a 30-point victory.

In virtually every area, Trump picked up even more votes in rural, mostly white and working-class areas where Republicans have long dominated. These marginal gains made the challenge for Harris of putting together a winning coalition even more daunting and, ultimately, impossible.

What Democrats will face as the party enters a period of soul-searching is why the national party brand is so toxic with voters who have sided with the party on policy and sometimes criticized it. earned local victories.

